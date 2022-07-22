Iván Cervantes Is Ready To Unleash the Tiger 900 Rally Pro on the Famous Aragón

As Heraclitus said, "The only constant in life is change," and Triumph proves evolution is not something to be afraid of, in a project that started precisely 1 year ago and the end of which we will witness in the 2022 Baja España Aragón competition.
A new generation of riders was targeted by Triumph's plan to participate in Motocross and Enduro competitions, and what better allies to explore this area than the legendary Ricky Carmichael and five-time Enduro World Champion Iván Cervantes. They are the ones who contributed their experience, time, and dedication to the development and testing of the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro, together with the Triumph Factory team.
After conquering the field from Basella with Iván Cervantes at the helm, now is the time for the Tiger 900 Rally Pro to show its mastery in the 38th edition of Baja España Aragón, handled by the same Spanish champion.
As for a special occasion, the Tiger was camouflaged in a hand-painted 'Baja Aragón' livery, just like Native American tribes used paint to prepare psychologically for the fight and to intimidate their enemies.
Ever since this collaboration was proposed to him, Iván Cervantes was more than delighted, sharing Triumph Motorcycles' vision of setting new goals, mainly because he had the opportunity to participate from scratch in the creation of this Tiger: "I am discovering a whole new world for me as a result of starting to collaborate with Triumph. After years riding in high-end Enduro competition, new challenges arise for me, and when I heard about the premiere of the new Trail category to participate in the Baja with Triumph I thought: Let's go for it!”
Surely all the competitions won by Iván since 2002 and all the capabilities of the Tiger 900 Rally Pro, such as the lightweight design and the powerful 900cc triple engine, will make a fearless team at this year's Baja Aragón competition.
