It’s Time You Wore Bugatti Clothes for Supercar Driving Sessions

The experience of driving a supercar isn’t just about how the car feels and sounds; it’s also about the looks. And I’m not talking just about the car design here, but also about the driver’s appearance. It seems that drivers nowadays enjoy putting on the finest, most fashionable apparel and accessories when getting behind the wheel. This new Bugatti-inspired apparel and shoe collection will make any hypercar fan look and feel the part.
Bugatti announced over the weekend that it’s partnering again with Italian clothing manufacturer Unleash Your Nature on a new line of apparel and shoes.
The new exclusive collection is called “UYN for BUGATTI” and will include ten items that combine high-tech materials with timeless design to offer breathability, softness, and elasticity. The companies claim the new sportswear line will “set new performance standards in apparel and footwear.”
Unleash Your Nature is a leader in the world of sportswear, dealing with the development and production of high-tech clothing. They create apparel for a wide range of disciplines like running, cycling, skiing, fitness, and more, and their products have been worn by famous Olympic champions and athletes.
Now, UYN’s engineers and Bugatti’s designers have joined forces and come up with a new range of innovative apparel that evokes the beauty and spectacular performance of Bugatti hypercars.
The “UYN for BUGATTI” line consists of ten items, including shirts, polo shirts, jackets, vests, as well as sports shoes.
Firstly, the t-shirts and polo shirts in this collection aren’t your regular cotton t-shirts but high-performance garment pieces featuring Ergomotion technology and the 3D knit Haloflex technique for the sleeves to provide elasticity and breathability.
Bugatti’s C-line of cars inspired UYN engineers to create a unique C-shaped shoulder design for jackets and other vests to endow the wearer with complete freedom of movement and guarantee comfort.
As for the shoes in this new collection, they are manufactured from plant-based materials that make them 25 percent lighter than petroleum-based materials. There are two models available, SPEED and PACE shoes, and they come with special protections at the toe, heel, and sides.
If you, too, think no driving experience is complete without some hypercar-inspired piece of clothing, don’t forget to check this Bugatti-endorsed apparel collection.
