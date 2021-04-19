5 Polaris RZR on 30-Inch Saw Blades Can Barely Handle a Few Inches of Snow

It’s Time to Show Off Your New Customizable Polaris GEM Around the Neighborhood

Nothing says “summer vibes” like a state-of-the-art personal cart, that you can legally drive around your hot-shot neighborhood or even on the streets of a beautiful beach town. 1 photo



The first striking new feature is the transparent, panoramic sky roof, built with motorcycle windshield technology that allows it to span the entire length of the GEM, for all the models in the range. Plus, the smoky grey roof panels help filter sunlight without compromising visibility.



As your eyes go down, you are then struck by the vibrant colors of the new GEMs, which make it hard to make up your mind and choose only one. Sunset Red, Navy Blue, Radiant Green, Bronson Rock and Orange Rust – these are just some of them, with a choice of gloss or matte finish.



The inside is just as good as the outside. A GEM needs to have luxe seats and these new models are no exception. You’ll probably be riding around for hours in yours, because the ergonomic seats are just that comfortable. And it doesn’t end here. How does ambiance glow sound like? Yes, the new



And since you’ve now set the mood, comfortably seated, you get to also enjoy your favorite music. The new Rockford Fosgate audio system provides surround sound experience, thanks to the two front speakers and two back speakers, that are also weather-resistant. Plus, the in-dash tuner is Bluetooth-compatible, so that you can listen to your favorite tracks.



Last but not least, these new GEMs come with larger, 16 in wheels, as well as new sport tires and rims. All in all, these new design option add up to more than 10,000 possible configurations for the ultimate customization.



