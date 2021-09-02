It’s Now the 25th Anniversary of the Skoda Octavia

kW

The Mlada Boleslav plant was at the time one of the most modern car facilities in Europe and production of the Skoda Octavia began there at the same moment. Over that time four contemporary Octavia generations have been delivered.The Octavia played a crucial role in Skoda’s successful development and it offered customers spacious, state-of-the-art technology, a high level of safety and most importantly, excellent value for money. Each new generation of the Octavia has brought with it innovative technologies right up to the present inclusion of the Octavia iV’s plug-in hybrid drive.It was back in 1996 when Skoda Auto presented its first compact class model after being integrated into the Volkswagen Group. The name ‘Octavia’ was chosen as it means ‘the eighth’ in Latin. It represented the brand’s eighth model after the Second World War and also the eighth Skoda model that featured all-around independent suspension since Skoda introduced the concept in 1933.But the Skoda boasted some street cred as well as it also pulled off a class victory hat-trick at the Monte Carlo Rally from 1961 to 1963 and the Skoda Octavia’s class victories in the 4,000-mile race from Montreal to Vancouver in Canada in 1962 and at the Shell 4000 Rally in 1963 sealed the deal.As for the modern Octavia, the idea began in 1992 just a year after Skoda Auto joined the Volkswagen Group and this compact class model was gradually developed. With the help of computer-aided design (CAD) technology, the work of designer Dirk van Braeckel and his team forged a body with an unmistakable, timeless design.One of the hallmarks of the practical hatchback was its high level of active and passive safety, including front and side airbags.And the Octavia was a hit. Its opening model year saw customers being offered two four-cylinder petrol engines (1.6 MPI/55and 1.8 20 V/92 kW) and a turbo diesel.The third generation of the Octavia rolled off the production line between 2012 and 2020, and during November of 2019, the automaker unveiled the current, fourth generation of its bestseller.Today, Skoda offers the Octavia with the widest range of engines in the history of the model series in saloon and estate body versions with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.