It’s Not Just Google Maps: Waze Also Struggling With Bugs Nobody Knows How to Fix

While Google Maps is an incredible piece of software that millions of drivers rely on every day when they get behind the wheel, it also comes with various bugs that sometimes take a really long time to fix.
The Mountain View-based parent company sometimes needs more time than expected to figure out what goes wrong, even in the case of widespread glitches – just think of the satellite view bug that hit users on Android Auto earlier this year, and you’ll understand precisely what we mean.
Waze, which is also a Google-owned application, is often considered the main alternative to Google Maps, especially for people who are particularly interested in traffic information.
But just like Google Maps, Waze is also struggling with long-time bugs that nobody seems to be able to fix. And a recent issue hitting the shared location is just living proof in this regard.
Back in December 2021, someone reported on the Waze forums that the shared drive used Spanish on a device configured to English. Needless to say, switching from English to Spanish more or less made the feature useless.
Shortly after the first report, several users chimed in and confirmed similar behavior in their cars. Surprisingly, people out there are still struggling with the same problem in Waze, with the most recent reports confirming the bug published earlier this week.
As it turns out, Waze has a hard time shipping a fix. A product expert explained on the forums that Waze already tried to resolve the whole thing as part of a previous update, but this attempt apparently failed, as the shared drives somehow still use Spanish for some users.
Unfortunately, the Google-owned company has remained tight-lipped on the timing information as to when a new patch could go live, so for the time being, the only thing affected users can do is to just wait for this update to land.
