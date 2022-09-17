It’s a Boat, It’s a Plane, No, It’s an Abandoned Russian Sea Monster

A post over on Reddit surfaced a couple of days ago showing this beached Russian monster. It’s called an ekranoplan, and it’s neither a plane nor a boat. Technically it does fly, but it cannot go more than just a couple of feet above the surface. While spying on the construction of this contraption by the sovients during the Cold War, it reportedly took the CIA almost 20 years to figure that the thing couldn't fly.

