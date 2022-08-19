Italian-Made De Tomaso Deauville Was a Flop, but It Was the Basis of the Modern Maserati

Not all revolutionary automotive ideas become successful. In America, there was the DeLorean. In Italy, it was the De Tomaso Deauville. Developed to take down the Jaguar XJ, the four-door luxury saloon powered by an American-made Ford V8 stroker failed to take the market as anticipated. Jack of Number 27 YouTube channel got the chance to take it out on a spin and explain why it is the basis of the modern Maserati.