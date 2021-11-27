Italian Karen Won't Let You Film the New Lamborghini Countach While She's on the Job

The Karen virus has started infecting people living on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, and while some could go as far as asking to see the manager, others will simply deal with every possible situation by raising their voice and confronting anyone who annoys them.
Case at hand, meet one angry lady tasked with guarding one of the gates at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory, who takes her job a bit too seriously.
According to the video uploader, known for sharing clips of many Italian supercars testing in the open on his Youtube channel, he got a bit too close to the gate looking to snap the rear end of the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 as it was driving in. At that point, the employee saw him, demanding that he leaves the perimeter ASAP, even if he was standing closer to the opposite sidewalk.
Looking to deescalate the situation, the car spotter moved away immediately, noting that she is the only Lamborghini employee that he has had problems with, as the other ones are either friendly or ignore him altogether. Guess the car spotting job comes with its perils, doesn’t it?
As for the model in question, it’s a rebodied Sian FKP 37, which in turn is based on the Aventador, and was shown earlier this year, reviving the iconic Countach moniker. Production is capped at 112 units, and all of them have been spoken for, leaving interested parties having to look on the used car market for one.
Power comes from a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine, aided by a 48-volt electric motor housed inside the seven-speed gearbox. The 803 hp and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls enable a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in 2.8 seconds, and a 221 mph (355 kph) top speed.
