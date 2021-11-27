Italian Karen Won't Let You Film the New Lamborghini Countach While She's on the Job

More on this:

1 Lamborghini Snubs Marcello Gandini After His Comments About the "So-Called New Countach"

2 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Spotted Driving on Public Roads

3 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800–4 Hits the ‘Used’ Car Market With Unbelievable Price Tag

4 Lamborghini Aventador vs Audi A4, Cool Dude vs Unhinged Karen – Take Two

5 ICEing Is Uncool No Matter Your Excuse, Karen Learns After Parking in Tesla Spot