Italian-Engineered Beluga Drone Has Style, AI Capabilities, and It's Multi-Mission-Ready

Italian-engineered drone Beluga boasts of representing the best of art and science. It blends a bio-inspired design with high-performance features that make it suitable for a plethora of applications.
Beluga is the brainchild of Italian company EuroLink Systems, a technology solutions manufacturer that has been on the market for almost 30 years. The UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) is the result of three years of research and testing and it’s a multi-mission-ready mini drone with AI (artificial intelligence) capabilities. With it being designed in Italy, it's no wonder it has an elegant look to it. It also features low noise propellers for silent operation, and comes with an IP67 rating, meaning it is waterproof, and dust and sand resistant.
It is available in three versions, depending on the purpose it has to serve: a military version, a surveillance and rescue version, and a fast transportation one.
Beluga is easy to use and deploy, with EuroLink claiming it only takes two minutes to get it ready for flight. When unfolded, the drone has a 98 cm (38.5”) frame size, is 63 cm (24.8”) long, and has a maximum height of 45 cm (17.7”). It has a maximum take-off weight of 10 kg (22 lb).
With a maximum payload of 1.5 kg (3.3 lb), Beluga can reach a top speed of 112 kph (70 mph). It is a high-endurance UAV capable of flying for one hour with the aforementioned payload. Built for a variety of working environments, the mini drone can operate at temperatures between -22 and +55 degrees Celsius (-7.6 to +131 Fahrenheit).
EuroLink designed Beluga to be highly adaptable and configurable, so it can be set with a variety of sensors and gimbals. Depending on the configuration you choose and extra features you opt for, you can use the drone for anything from surveillance, search and rescue and military missions to precision agriculture, fire detection, 3D mapping, luxury yachting, and so much more.
EuroLink plans to launch Beluga at this year’s AUVSI Xponential event in Orlando, Florida, which will take place between April 25 and April 28. While we have no pricing info for the versatile mini drone yet, visitors will be able to see the UAV in person at stand 2060. Those who can’t attend the event can take a better look at it in the video below.
It is available in three versions, depending on the purpose it has to serve: a military version, a surveillance and rescue version, and a fast transportation one.
Beluga is easy to use and deploy, with EuroLink claiming it only takes two minutes to get it ready for flight. When unfolded, the drone has a 98 cm (38.5”) frame size, is 63 cm (24.8”) long, and has a maximum height of 45 cm (17.7”). It has a maximum take-off weight of 10 kg (22 lb).
With a maximum payload of 1.5 kg (3.3 lb), Beluga can reach a top speed of 112 kph (70 mph). It is a high-endurance UAV capable of flying for one hour with the aforementioned payload. Built for a variety of working environments, the mini drone can operate at temperatures between -22 and +55 degrees Celsius (-7.6 to +131 Fahrenheit).
EuroLink designed Beluga to be highly adaptable and configurable, so it can be set with a variety of sensors and gimbals. Depending on the configuration you choose and extra features you opt for, you can use the drone for anything from surveillance, search and rescue and military missions to precision agriculture, fire detection, 3D mapping, luxury yachting, and so much more.
EuroLink plans to launch Beluga at this year’s AUVSI Xponential event in Orlando, Florida, which will take place between April 25 and April 28. While we have no pricing info for the versatile mini drone yet, visitors will be able to see the UAV in person at stand 2060. Those who can’t attend the event can take a better look at it in the video below.