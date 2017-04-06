autoevolution
Italian Designers Create A Kit That Turns a Citroen Jumper Into Its Ancestor

 
Classic cars are a beautiful thing to admire, but not all of them are ideal for daily driving or practical activities.
Seven decades ago, Citroen launched the Type H, which was a commercial vehicle that had unique styling. It still looks cool today, but using one to carry things on modern roads would be too much of a hassle for most drivers. However, where there is a will, there is a way, and it comes from Italy.

Two designers have devised a retro styling kit to honor the 70th Anniversary of the Type H, along with its creator, Flaminio Bertoni. David Obendorfer and Fabrizio Caselani have revealed their Type H. It is a fiberglass kit that can be placed on the ongoing Citroen Jumper to provide it with a styling that is similar to the original model.

As the designers have explained, they did not intend to make a scale replica of the original vehicle, but to capture its soul and transpose it on a modern van.

Only 70 kits will be manufactured, and all of them will be sold in Italy. The makers of the kit have not specified its price, but they have mentioned that it will be made using traditional methods.

This retro tuning package will not fool a connoisseur that you suddenly own a vintage Citroen, but it will bring a few smiles on people’s faces when they see your delivery van.

The modification will not change anything to the interior of the Jumper, and the functionality of the vehicle is not impaired in any way. We like the result of this modification, as it does bring an interesting twist to an otherwise typical utility model.

For the full vintage van experience, you will have to spend a lot more money than on a fiberglass kit for a modern vehicle. Evidently, that also involves careful maintenance, driving it with more care than you would with a contemporary van, and not using it to haul heavy objects.

