Italian Design Meets Phenomenal Speed With 43wallytender X, for Thrill-Seekers

One of the new boats making waves at the Venice Boat Show is a grey yacht with a dynamic silhouette, promising to take its future owner on the most incredible on-water adventures. Fast and comfortable, the 43wallytender X is made for pure summer fun.
If you’re a fan of water sports, you’ll appreciate what the new 43wallytender X is able to do. Designed as the sporty version in Wally’s yacht range, this boat offers a maximum speed of 40 knots, thanks to its triple 300hp Mercury Verados propulsion package. But, for those who are feeling adventurous, this can be topped by a thrilling 50 knots speed, if they go for the optional 450R Mercury Verados.
And, incredible speed doesn’t mean less of a smooth sail. Autopilot, joystick controls and dynamic positioning are standard features that make this boat a pleasure to maneuver. Plus, because it’s all about water sports fun, there’s also plenty of easy-access storage space for water accessories, and the 43wallytender X can easily be equipped with a ski pole and turned into a watersports boat.
But don’t think that that’s all it can do. Wally’s outboard yacht is versatile enough to go from crazy water adventures to relaxing family trips, and it can even become a successful hotel shuttle or scuba platform – the possibilities are countless. That also goes for the areas where you could sail. The 43wallytender X was specifically made with a shallow draft, so that it can fit under coastal bridges, such as the ones in Miami. This means no more waiting for waterways to open, as this slender boat can easily sail close to the shore or in other areas that other yachts can’t access.
Developed by Wally and the Ferretti Group, and made in Italy, at the Wally facilities in Forlì, this 43-feet (13 meters) yacht is the outboard version of the previous inboard 43wallytender, created for summer adventures and speed performance.
After making its U.S. debut at the Palm Beach International Boat Show, it is now being showcased at the European Venice Boat Show, until June 6, 2021.
