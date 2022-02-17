Italian Craftsmanship Meets Style and Innovation in Compact, Folding, Hubless Sadler Bike

Designed and manufactured in Italy by a major group that specializes in carbon fiber components for the automotive and aeronautical sectors, the Sadler hubless bike is an example of exquisite craftsmanship and also claims to be the world’s most compact folding bicycle.
The Sadler bike is the brainchild of Gianluca Sada and Luca Scudieri from the Adler Group, whose components can be seen in cars such as Ferrari, Maserati, Porsche, Aston Martin, Toyota, or BMW, to name just a few of the automakers it’s in business with. The two-wheeler is not just another hubless bike, but one that exudes Italian style and elegance, focusing at the same time on sustainability, innovation, and versatility.
With a carbon fiber frame, the spokeless wheeler features a folding design for portability, and when folded, measures just 26” (66 cm), which makes its manufacturers claim that it's the most compact bicycle in the world. We can’t verify that 100 percent, but with such looks and features, we couldn’t care less, as the Sadler makes for one sweet ride and is a guaranteed head-turner.
Drawing inspiration from the distinctive colors and styles of various Italian territories, the Sadler is available in six models named after the place they strive to honor: Sadler Napoli, Roma, Positano, Firenze, Portofino, and Vulcano. The bikes are available in three versions: Classic, Plus (with a three-gear shift), and an electric version.
Light and with an ergonomic seat, the Sadler is mostly designed for urban rides. The Classic Sadler weighs 25 lb. (11.5 kg) while the e-bike version tips the scale at 32.6 lb. (14.8 kg). It supports a maximum weight of 264 lb (120 kg).
Depending on the model you opt for, the two-wheeler may come with real wood profiles, handlebars padded in real leather (just like the bike’s seat), carbon fiber fenders, aeronautical alloy wheels, button-activated, 250W brushless electric motor, and 252 Wh Li-ion batteries that weigh 3 lb (1.4 kg) and require around four hours to fully recharge. Sadler also comes with Bluetooth connectivity and a dedicated app.
The estimated range of the e-bikes is around 56 miles (90 km) on a charge. As for the top speed, the Sadler complies with EU regulations, being limited to a maximum of 15.5 mph (25 kph).
There’s no mention of the price of the Sadler on the official website, but the bike is available to pre-order, so contacting the company will most likely shed some light on that aspect.
With a carbon fiber frame, the spokeless wheeler features a folding design for portability, and when folded, measures just 26” (66 cm), which makes its manufacturers claim that it's the most compact bicycle in the world. We can’t verify that 100 percent, but with such looks and features, we couldn’t care less, as the Sadler makes for one sweet ride and is a guaranteed head-turner.
Drawing inspiration from the distinctive colors and styles of various Italian territories, the Sadler is available in six models named after the place they strive to honor: Sadler Napoli, Roma, Positano, Firenze, Portofino, and Vulcano. The bikes are available in three versions: Classic, Plus (with a three-gear shift), and an electric version.
Light and with an ergonomic seat, the Sadler is mostly designed for urban rides. The Classic Sadler weighs 25 lb. (11.5 kg) while the e-bike version tips the scale at 32.6 lb. (14.8 kg). It supports a maximum weight of 264 lb (120 kg).
Depending on the model you opt for, the two-wheeler may come with real wood profiles, handlebars padded in real leather (just like the bike’s seat), carbon fiber fenders, aeronautical alloy wheels, button-activated, 250W brushless electric motor, and 252 Wh Li-ion batteries that weigh 3 lb (1.4 kg) and require around four hours to fully recharge. Sadler also comes with Bluetooth connectivity and a dedicated app.
The estimated range of the e-bikes is around 56 miles (90 km) on a charge. As for the top speed, the Sadler complies with EU regulations, being limited to a maximum of 15.5 mph (25 kph).
There’s no mention of the price of the Sadler on the official website, but the bike is available to pre-order, so contacting the company will most likely shed some light on that aspect.