Italian Brand Innocenti Could Be Reborn Under New Ownership

 
19 May 2017
by
Innocenti is an Italian car brand that was launched seven decades ago, but only sold vehicle for 50 years.
With more than 20 years since the last Innocenti left the production line, the company has new owners, and Italian media reports that they want to relaunch the brand.

It is unclear at this moment what kind of vehicles are in the plan, but it is important to regard that the intention is to return to the complicated auto market of the third millennium.

As Autodato informs, the new company has established its headquarters in Palermo. From there, there is no other indication of its ideas and direction.

It will be intriguing to see how the rebirth of a brand like this will be arranged. It is clear that they will not try to build classic Mini models, like its predecessor, but creating new cars from scratch could be an expensive idea that may not pay off.

Along with the Perrotta family, three other partners have joined to help Innocenti come back to life. They are called: Industrie Riunite SpA, Finambiente Group SpA, and Euro Mobile International BV. The first two are Italian companies, while the latter is from the Netherlands.

A turning point in the saga of this brand came in 1976, when it was acquired by entrepreneur Alejandro de Tomaso, who called it “Nuova Innocenti,” which means “the New Innocenti.”

Things were good for awhile, but the 1990s came, and the carmaker did not manage to readjust to the new interests of the market.

The last cars made by Innocenti were rebadged versions of the Fiat Uno, but they also rebadged the Yugo Koral, and built a longer version of its adaptation of the classic Mini. The latter came with a Daihatsu engine. Since the company also manufactured Lambretta scooters, it is also possible that it may focus on two-wheeled vehicles.

Regardless of the scenario, the rebirth of this brand will take a consistent investment that may not be recovered through sales, even if world-class experts are involved.
