It's Saddening That Elon Musk Isn't Cool Anymore

Never meet your heroes. Marcel Proust knew something of great value, shared it with the world in only four words, and left us to deal with it all. It really was unfair to leave the burden of such a statement on us all but with no straightforward explanation. But, my God, was the French novelist right. Still, he should've gone even deeper. Proust should have told us… No, he should have warned us to never look beyond the hero's public persona.
Because everything that we might end up discovering could be nothing but disappointment. And in this day and age, it's so easy to see what hides behind that mask created solely for the world. But allow me to share with you why Elon Musk's downfall is somewhat of a tragedy for many people around the world.
These are just a few of the things I remembered. Elon Musk did many other questionable things. For example, some people say that he even has another fake Twitter (X) account he uses to debate people or post stuff without attracting investors' or analysts' attention. For such a high-profile CEO, it feels weird that he has so much time to stay online and discuss all sorts of things that aren't related to his many companies' success.
In the end, maybe Elon Musk never wanted to be our real-life Tony Stark. But perhaps he is. After all, the Iron Man suit wearer wasn't conscious of the bad things he did or how his actions negatively impacted others.
And that's just sad.
Sharing is caringAll I ever wanted was to share my findings and opinions with other people who might or might not be more versed in a certain subject than I am. It's one of the reasons why I love reading comments, including the unfriendly ones. That section found at the end of every autoevolution article provides the opportunity for clean dialogue, and it's amazing to be able to talk to someone who is either more experienced, thirstier for knowledge, or more passionate. Everyone wins with these exchanges, and I am grateful that you and I have that possibility.
A brand-new worldThen, the Model 3 and Model Y came, and everything felt great. Other automakers joined the trend, and with them, a dim, white light started appearing at the end of the tunnel. It really felt like we were headed for more silent, safer, and cleaner transportation. Back in 2018 or 2019, the general feeling was that the weird, hopeful kid won. We were finally on a real path to ditch dirty powertrains. Dieselgate became a distant memory, and Electrify America helped clean that mess from public memory.
But many things have happened since then, and today, it looks like accelerating the world's transition to sustainable energy is not just a Tesla thing. It's an industry-wide goal. Don't get me wrong. It's a good thing. But it makes me sad that the world's most valuable automaker isn't the locomotive anymore, and I believe that Elon Musk carries much of the blame for that. It's a shame, really. He danced on stages, stuttered with confidence, admitted that he had a condition, and, despite all that and more, was still incredibly successful. The man was an inspiration.
In retrospect, we should have seen this coming. But life can only be lived forwards, even though it is best understood backwards.
A stroll down memory laneHere are only a few things that convinced me Musk shouldn't be regarded as a hero or inspiring leader any longer.
Damn you, Marcel Proust!Most recently, he got involved in another scandal that had one of his kids at its core. I won't expand because we shouldn't involve ourselves in other people's families, but it offered us yet another look at how an international inspiration can quickly turn into someone to avoid.
These are just a few of the things I remembered. Elon Musk did many other questionable things. For example, some people say that he even has another fake Twitter (X) account he uses to debate people or post stuff without attracting investors' or analysts' attention. For such a high-profile CEO, it feels weird that he has so much time to stay online and discuss all sorts of things that aren't related to his many companies' success.
In the end, maybe Elon Musk never wanted to be our real-life Tony Stark. But perhaps he is. After all, the Iron Man suit wearer wasn't conscious of the bad things he did or how his actions negatively impacted others.
And that's just sad.
In ~2 years, summon should work anywhere connected by land & not blocked by borders, eg you're in LA and the car is in NY— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2016
The FSD price will continue to rise as the software gets closer to full self-driving capability with regulatory approval. It that point, the value of FSD is probably somewhere in excess of $100,000.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2020