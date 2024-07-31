It's Saddening That Elon Musk Isn't Cool Anymore

27 photos Photo: Tesla on YouTube / Elon Musk on Twitter (X) / Edited

Never meet your heroes. Marcel Proust knew something of great value, shared it with the world in only four words, and left us to deal with it all. It really was unfair to leave the burden of such a statement on us all but with no straightforward explanation. But, my God, was the French novelist right. Still, he should've gone even deeper. Proust should have told us… No, he should have warned us to never look beyond the hero's public persona.