It's Here! Lightship's "All-Electric" L1 Is So Much More Than a Travel Trailer

In 2022, the world received word of a crew about to enter the RV market, Lightship. As they like to say it, they're "America's first all-electric RV company." Well, it's go time because here we are, staring down the barrel of the preordering stages for a truly magnificent machine, the L1.
Ladies and gentlemen, today, we'll be exploring a different kind of travel trailer dubbed the L1. It's that machine you see in the image gallery. What it is, what it can do, and why you should be aware of its existence are the topics we'll be discussing today. But how did we get here?
Before I dive into the L1, let me point out a few things about the team behind the magic. This is where Lightship comes in. This crew was founded by two minds named Ben Parker (Ceo) and Toby Kraus (President), gentlemen that used to work at none other than Tesla. What's important to note is that Ben has a background in battery engineering and brought that knowledge to the Model 3, while Toby is all about product management and finances. Together, they sparked the machine we'll be exploring today.
However, I'm not here to talk about the company and the people behind it. I'm here to talk about what they bring to the RVing table, and oh, is there a lot to talk about. For example, the L1 is marketed as an all-electric travel trailer. However, all-electric campers are nothing new, so to stand out from the rest of the industry, Lightship went to town on the L1.
To help you understand what it is that makes the L1 so special, we need to consider that Lightship is all about that electrical power. This means that anything that can be electrified will surely be. Hell, the L1 even includes a self-propulsion system fed by good ol' electrons to ensure your vehicle's fuel economy is not affected. According to the manufacturer, "...near zero range or mile-per-gallon efficiency loss..." Sound promising so far.
First of all, we need to consider the two forms the L1 can take. One stage is used while traveling, the other while living. During drives down highways, you'll notice that the images in the gallery display a low-to-the-ground unit that does NOT tower over the vehicle pulling it along. Why is this a big deal?
How could it not be? To put it as simply as I can, air flows over your truck and doesn't smash into a massive camper shell, offering even more efficiency. Adding more to the whole efficiency factor, long flowing lines ensure air travels unobscured by edges. And, while Lightship makes no mention of the building process behind the L1, it appears to result in a fluid shell. As far as I know, only composite materials can yield such a surface. All that only adds to the L1's enticing looks.
However, I think it's just those massive glass sections that will have everyone rubbernecking as you fly by in the opposite direction. The heavy use of glass all over the L1 not only brings a look reminiscent of yachts, but once you've arrived at your destination and stabilized your unit, it's time to pop the top and let the sun or moonlight enter your home from all directions. This is definitely a feature you won't find in any travel trailer. Maybe Airstream brings something similar to the table... maybe.
The remainder of the modern and tech-filled mobile home belongs to spaces like the kitchen, bathroom, and some storage space to do with as you please. The real ticket item here is that all appliances, pumps, and systems are electrically fed. But all this stuff needs to be powered by electricity, so where will we get it from?
The main source will be the massive and integrated solar array found on top of the L1. Overall, 3 kW of solar power can be processed and stored in 80 kWh of batteries. A couple of awnings are also integrated into the camper, also covered in solar cells. And here's where things start to get interesting. If the L1 can be pumped up with shore power is unclear.
adventures in the wild. But, if you don't need all this power during your travels, some of the juice can be diverted to charging the EV towing this 7,500-pound (3,402-kilogram) GVWR behemoth along. Fantastic, and that's that! Without sounding too much like an infomercial, there's more.
There's one final trick that Lightship has integrated into the L1. Simply put, apply the whole "charging your EV" idea to a home instead. What I mean to say is that the L1 can be used as a backup power source for your home in case of an outage. Genius if you ask me, and an added bonus to bring more functionality to this electric trinket.
Considering that the L1 is currently going for a minimum of $118,400 (€112,200 at current exchange rates) after a tax cut, Lightship had to go all out with this one. Actually, it was most likely the other way around. No matter how you look at it, there's definitely something here that's worth exploring. Just be careful; if you've been looking for a camper or RV that's completely different from the other guy's, you may be clearing out that savings account.
