autoevolution

It's Here! Lightship's "All-Electric" L1 Is So Much More Than a Travel Trailer

• By:
In 2022, the world received word of a crew about to enter the RV market, Lightship. As they like to say it, they're "America's first all-electric RV company." Well, it's go time because here we are, staring down the barrel of the preordering stages for a truly magnificent machine, the L1.
L1 Travel Trailer 16 photos
Photo: Lightship / Edited by autoevolution
L1 Travel TrailerL1 Travel Trailer Solar PanelsL1 Travel Trailer Solar PanelsL1 Travel Trailer ChassisL1 Travel Trailer InteriorL1 Travel Trailer Outdoor GalleyL1 Travel TrailerL1 Travel TrailerL1 Travel TrailerL1 Travel Trailer BathroomL1 Travel TrailerL1 Travel Trailer KitchenL1 Travel TrailerL1 Travel TrailerL1 Travel Trailer
Ladies and gentlemen, today, we'll be exploring a different kind of travel trailer dubbed the L1. It's that machine you see in the image gallery. What it is, what it can do, and why you should be aware of its existence are the topics we'll be discussing today. But how did we get here?

Before I dive into the L1, let me point out a few things about the team behind the magic. This is where Lightship comes in. This crew was founded by two minds named Ben Parker (Ceo) and Toby Kraus (President), gentlemen that used to work at none other than Tesla. What's important to note is that Ben has a background in battery engineering and brought that knowledge to the Model 3, while Toby is all about product management and finances. Together, they sparked the machine we'll be exploring today.

However, I'm not here to talk about the company and the people behind it. I'm here to talk about what they bring to the RVing table, and oh, is there a lot to talk about. For example, the L1 is marketed as an all-electric travel trailer. However, all-electric campers are nothing new, so to stand out from the rest of the industry, Lightship went to town on the L1.

To help you understand what it is that makes the L1 so special, we need to consider that Lightship is all about that electrical power. This means that anything that can be electrified will surely be. Hell, the L1 even includes a self-propulsion system fed by good ol' electrons to ensure your vehicle's fuel economy is not affected. According to the manufacturer, "...near zero range or mile-per-gallon efficiency loss..." Sound promising so far.

L1 Travel Trailer
Photo: Lightship
Part two of the story that adds to your vehicle's efficiency is the exterior. Let's face it, when was the last time you ever saw a travel trailer shaped quite like the L1? Probably never, and that's just so amazing in its own right. Oh, those shapes you see, you can bet your bottom dollar there's a whole bunch of functionality pumped into it.

First of all, we need to consider the two forms the L1 can take. One stage is used while traveling, the other while living. During drives down highways, you'll notice that the images in the gallery display a low-to-the-ground unit that does NOT tower over the vehicle pulling it along. Why is this a big deal?

How could it not be? To put it as simply as I can, air flows over your truck and doesn't smash into a massive camper shell, offering even more efficiency. Adding more to the whole efficiency factor, long flowing lines ensure air travels unobscured by edges. And, while Lightship makes no mention of the building process behind the L1, it appears to result in a fluid shell. As far as I know, only composite materials can yield such a surface. All that only adds to the L1's enticing looks.

However, I think it's just those massive glass sections that will have everyone rubbernecking as you fly by in the opposite direction. The heavy use of glass all over the L1 not only brings a look reminiscent of yachts, but once you've arrived at your destination and stabilized your unit, it's time to pop the top and let the sun or moonlight enter your home from all directions. This is definitely a feature you won't find in any travel trailer. Maybe Airstream brings something similar to the table... maybe.

L1 Travel Trailer Interior
Photo: Lightship
As for what you can find inside each trailer here, too, Lightship went all out. Entry is made through a door on the starboard side of the camper, and once you're inside, you'll find yourself in the center of the living space. The most prominent feature? The excessively massive dinette that doubles as a sleeping space come nighttime. It's so big that it spans nearly half of the 27-foot (8.3-meter) trailer. According to Lightship, four to six guests can fit in an L1, depending on the floorplan. So far, only one plan has been shown.

The remainder of the modern and tech-filled mobile home belongs to spaces like the kitchen, bathroom, and some storage space to do with as you please. The real ticket item here is that all appliances, pumps, and systems are electrically fed. But all this stuff needs to be powered by electricity, so where will we get it from?

The main source will be the massive and integrated solar array found on top of the L1. Overall, 3 kW of solar power can be processed and stored in 80 kWh of batteries. A couple of awnings are also integrated into the camper, also covered in solar cells. And here's where things start to get interesting. If the L1 can be pumped up with shore power is unclear.

L1 Travel Trailer Solar Panels
Photo: Lightship
All that stored energy is suitable for up to a week's worth of adventures in the wild. But, if you don't need all this power during your travels, some of the juice can be diverted to charging the EV towing this 7,500-pound (3,402-kilogram) GVWR behemoth along. Fantastic, and that's that! Without sounding too much like an infomercial, there's more.

There's one final trick that Lightship has integrated into the L1. Simply put, apply the whole "charging your EV" idea to a home instead. What I mean to say is that the L1 can be used as a backup power source for your home in case of an outage. Genius if you ask me, and an added bonus to bring more functionality to this electric trinket.

Considering that the L1 is currently going for a minimum of $118,400 (€112,200 at current exchange rates) after a tax cut, Lightship had to go all out with this one. Actually, it was most likely the other way around. No matter how you look at it, there's definitely something here that's worth exploring. Just be careful; if you've been looking for a camper or RV that's completely different from the other guy's, you may be clearing out that savings account.
  If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

travel trailer Camper RV off-grid electric solar power green Lifestyle
press release
About the author: Cristian Curmei
Cristian Curmei profile photo

A bit of a nomad at heart (being born in Europe and raised in several places in the USA), Cristian is enamored with travel trailers, campers and bikes. He also tests and writes about urban means of transportation like scooters, mopeds and e-bikes (when he's not busy hosting our video stories and guides).
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories