It's Another Purple Ride for Tyga – The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC

Rapper Tyga loves to roll in style and he wants you to know it. Plus, it looks like he has a favorite color when it comes to his cars: purple, as supported by several posts on his social media.
Rapper Tyga, whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson, loves sharing his lifestyle with his followers from time to time. With quite a car collection, the rapper owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, a Bugatti Veyron, a custom Lamborghini Aventador S, and a couple of Ferraris. And it looks like he has a new favorite color for his rides: purple.
Late last year, he shared a set of pictures that showed him in the driver’s seat of a Rolls-Royce Dawn, which came with a purple exterior and a purple and beige interior. Now, it looks like the rapper opted for another purple ride, but this time, it’s his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC with a deep metallic wrap, courtesy of the good folks from RDB LA.
In late 2014, Maybach became a sub-brand of Mercedes. The lineup, which currently included the S-Class and the GLS, are among the top choices for celebrities and other car connoisseurs. They provide luxury, comfort, and exclusivity, adding to all of that quite a performance.
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC has a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood, working alongside a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Paired up to a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission, the engine sends power to all wheels and delivers 550 horsepower (558 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque. The mild-hybrid system adds another 22 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque, taking it to a total of 571 horsepower (579 ps) and 723 lb-ft (980 Nm), available temporarily, based on the driving situation.
With figures like these, the SUV can go from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Late last year, he shared a set of pictures that showed him in the driver’s seat of a Rolls-Royce Dawn, which came with a purple exterior and a purple and beige interior. Now, it looks like the rapper opted for another purple ride, but this time, it’s his Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC with a deep metallic wrap, courtesy of the good folks from RDB LA.
In late 2014, Maybach became a sub-brand of Mercedes. The lineup, which currently included the S-Class and the GLS, are among the top choices for celebrities and other car connoisseurs. They provide luxury, comfort, and exclusivity, adding to all of that quite a performance.
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC has a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood, working alongside a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Paired up to a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission, the engine sends power to all wheels and delivers 550 horsepower (558 ps) and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque. The mild-hybrid system adds another 22 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque, taking it to a total of 571 horsepower (579 ps) and 723 lb-ft (980 Nm), available temporarily, based on the driving situation.
With figures like these, the SUV can go from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).