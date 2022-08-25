It Is All but Official-California To Ban Sales of Gas-Powered Cars Beginning in 2035

Anyone who follows the electrification mobility movement expected the state of California to enact a policy banning the sale of vehicles emitting greenhouse gases, and Thursday's vote by regulators aims to make it a reality.
California has long led all other states in passing legislation in support of environmental issues, especially air quality. Many other states are certain to follow suit as they often have in the past on environmental and other safety and health issues.
Specifically, regarding auto emission standards, twelve other states typically follow the state's policy. If that holds true in this case, the ban would expand to cover approximately one-third of the U.S. automobile market.
The California Air Resource policy will be enacted beginning in 2035 and require all vehicles sold in the state to be free of carbon dioxide emissions. In addition, it also aims to require 35% of passenger vehicles sold by 2026 to have a zero-emission footprint, escalating to 68% by 2026.
The move is likely to kick the movement to vehicle electrification into higher gear despite recent federal legislation that eliminated financial incentives for consumers purchasing electric vehicles. California is the nation's largest automotive market, and with transportation being the nation's top producer of greenhouse gas emissions so, these requirements are viewed as quite significant.
However, despite automakers' desire for increased electric vehicle sales, the president of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, John Bozzella, claims the goal will be "extremely challenging" to reach.
“Whether or not these requirements are realistic or achievable is directly linked to external factors like inflation, charging and fuel infrastructure, supply chains, labor, critical mineral availability and pricing, and the ongoing semiconductor shortage,” Mr. Bozzella said by email, according to the New York Times.
Under the federal Clean Air Act, states are limited in their ability to set their own standards regulating automobile emissions, so it remains to be seen whether the law will stand alongside recent climate change legislation or be successfully challenged.
Specifically, regarding auto emission standards, twelve other states typically follow the state's policy. If that holds true in this case, the ban would expand to cover approximately one-third of the U.S. automobile market.
The California Air Resource policy will be enacted beginning in 2035 and require all vehicles sold in the state to be free of carbon dioxide emissions. In addition, it also aims to require 35% of passenger vehicles sold by 2026 to have a zero-emission footprint, escalating to 68% by 2026.
The move is likely to kick the movement to vehicle electrification into higher gear despite recent federal legislation that eliminated financial incentives for consumers purchasing electric vehicles. California is the nation's largest automotive market, and with transportation being the nation's top producer of greenhouse gas emissions so, these requirements are viewed as quite significant.
However, despite automakers' desire for increased electric vehicle sales, the president of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, John Bozzella, claims the goal will be "extremely challenging" to reach.
“Whether or not these requirements are realistic or achievable is directly linked to external factors like inflation, charging and fuel infrastructure, supply chains, labor, critical mineral availability and pricing, and the ongoing semiconductor shortage,” Mr. Bozzella said by email, according to the New York Times.
Under the federal Clean Air Act, states are limited in their ability to set their own standards regulating automobile emissions, so it remains to be seen whether the law will stand alongside recent climate change legislation or be successfully challenged.