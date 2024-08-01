Isuzu Trooper Makes a Digital Comeback: Could It Become Great Again in America?

In production between 1981 and 2002 as a full-size SUV made in Japan but also in South America or other places in Asia, the Isuzu Trooper has a rich history and a crazy amount of variations.
At home in Japan, it was named Isuzu Bighorn, but internationally, it was mainly exported with the Trooper nameplate. However, it wasn't sold only as an Isuzu. Instead, it received a multitude of nameplates from other automakers: Acura SLX, Chevrolet Trooper, Subaru Bighorn, SsangYong Korando Family, Honda Horizon, Opel Monterey, Vauxhall Monterey, Holden Jackaroo, and Holden Monterey.
Although it was produced for more than two decades, just two generations were made in the real world – and now there's a third one courtesy of the parallel universes of vehicular CGI. Over there, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators tasked this virtual artist, better known as Theottle on social media, with unofficially and hypothetically dreaming of a new Isuzu Trooper iteration that could sell in America and make the Japanese automaker great again.
Initially, considering how Isuzu and Mazda have recently collaborated quite successfully on the D-Max and BT-50 pickup trucks, the pixel master wanted to use the Mazda CX-90 as the template for his latest behind-the-scenes making-of-design project concerning the revival of the Isuzu Trooper nameplate. However, he also remembered that Isuzu originally allowed both GM and Honda (among others) to use the Trooper for their own biggest SUVs, so instead of a premium crossover, he went in the direction of a more rugged, family-oriented Honda Pilot-based Isuzu Trooper revival.
The changes aren't extensive but quite obvious – the Honda Pilot TrailSport gives up its headlights, radiator grille, lower grille, and taillights for new elements with the trademark Isuzu toughness written all over them. Additionally, the pixel master also modifies the rear from the C-pillar backward to make the unofficial, hypothetical Isuzu Trooper design project a lot boxier than the donor vehicle. Of course, that means it's also more capable off-road thanks to the front and rear protection elements, as well as more spacious for passengers and cargo thanks to the classic design.
With this being a wishful thinking idea that has nothing to do with the actual Japanese automaker, the CGI expert didn't bother to explain what powers his reborn Isuzu Trooper – but it's safe to say that Honda's Pilot could easily donate its 280-hp 3.5-liter V6 engine along with the AWD system. If the company attempted a comeback on the American market, the competition would be fierce, though – both from the direction of crossover SUVs like the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Traverse or the classic 4x4 off-road-oriented models like the returning 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser.
