Isuzu D-Max Safir Is Another Name for Rare

30 Apr 2019
The 2019 Commercial Vehicle Show (CV) is now in full swing at the NEC Birmingham in the UK, and there’s probably a lot more to see in the coming days it terms of new and exciting vehicles. Yet one of the first cars to be presented at CV, the Isuzu D-Max Safir, is likely to be a great contender for the title of the show’s hottest.
The car’s official and full name is Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Safir because, well, it is based on that variant of the D-Max and is painted in Sapphire Blue Mica. But of course there’s more to the truck than its name.

Built as an “exclusive and premium pick-up with a striking presence,” the Safir boasts a whole range of visual improvements meant to make customers dream of owning one.

The Sapphire paint is contrasted on the outside by silver sprayed on the rear sports bar, roller cover and under guard. Massive-looking but conventionally-sized 17” x 10” AT alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish link the blue spec to the ground.

The color seen on the outside continues at the interior, where the leather seats come with sapphire blue overstitching. A D-shaped steering wheel replaces the conventional one, and a wireless charger has been fitted in the top glove box.

Technically, there were no modifications made to the truck, as it is powered by the same turbodiesel engine that develops 164 PS and 360 Nm of torque.

“Safir is an exclusive and premium pick-up with a striking presence. The new Safir builds on the prowess of the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 and takes it to another level,” bluntly states the carmaker’s managing director, William Brown.

The Isuzu D-Max Safir will be made available for the British customers, but only a very limited number will be produced: ten. Isuzu plans to sell each of the ten for GBP 45,000.
