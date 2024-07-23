Isuzu D-Max Pickup Gains Mudmaster Specification With Off-Road Goodies

Isuzu UK has added the Mudmaster specification to the D-Max lineup. Based on the V-Cross grade, this go-anywhere truck is available with either a six-speed manual or a torque-converter automatic with six ratios.
Commercial vehicle on-the-road pricing starts at £36,495 and £38,495 at launch, meaning $47,100 and $49,675 at current exchange rates. What do you get for that kind of money? For starters, a 1.9-liter turbo diesel. Referred to as RZ4E-TC by the Japanese automaker, the intercooled lump is joined by a 76-liter tank.
That's 16.7 imperial gallons or just under 20.1 liquid gallons over in the United States of America. It's rated at 164 metric horsepower and 360 newton meters or just under 266 pound-feet, with maximum torque delivered over a 500-rpm band from 2,000 through 2,500 revolutions per minute. As you might have guessed by now, straight-line performance isn't exactly impressive at 12.7 seconds for the stick shift or 13.0 seconds for the automatic.
Then again, the D-Max Mudmaster does not rival the likes of the Ranger Raptor. Way more affordable than Ford's off-road pickup, this fellow differs from the V-Cross grade in many respects, beginning with the ARB Safari-series snorkel. You should think of it as an elevated intake, though, because wading through deep water may ruin the underhood electrics.
Behind the front bumper, you'll find a COMEUP winch for assisting others and self-recovery off the beaten path. Sitting 1.75 inches higher than the V-Cross due to a PEDDERS off-road suspension lift, the Mudmaster also rocks a plastic under-rail liner, heavy-duty seat covers, and a cladding kit.
Pictured with an Alpha XS-T Top canopy, which retails at £2,730 fitted sans value-added tax, the truck in the photo gallery also flaunts 20-inch alloy wheels in gray, Toyo all-terrain rubber, an ARB Base rack, a Lazer Linear-36 Elite lightbar, and some rally-style lamps from Lazer as well. Fender lips, illuminated sills, and rubber mats also need to be mentioned.
These include Mudmaster decals, obviously, topped by a white Isuzu badge. As you'll hear in the promo clip below, the automaker describes the Mudmaster as being "the ultimate off-road beast." The narrator goes on with the nonsense, promising "unmatched performance." That said, is the ad agency aware of the existence of the Ford Ranger Raptor? Closer to Isuzu, is the agency aware of the Arctic Trucks-upgraded AT35 spec?
As the Brits say, that's a whole lot of tosh. The cringe-inducing video should not put you off from considering the Mudmaster, though, for it's a genuinely capable truck in every respect. The ultimate off-road beast with unmatched performance, on the other hand, it sure isn't.
According to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the Ranger and Hilux are the United Kingdom's most popular trucks by registration figures. Regarding commercial vehicles as a whole, the best-selling nameplates are the Ford Transit Custom and the slightly larger Ford Transit.
