Israeli Startup Unveils Full-Scale eVTOL Prototype Air One for Personal Flight

Israeli startup AIR introduced the full-scale prototype of its Air One electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle at the Kentucky Derby. Guests were able to get up close and personal with the aircraft and even experienced a virtual flight with the help of AIR's simulation tech.
Air One is a sporty two-seater eVTOL that has been under development for more than four years. Since 2017, the company has been busy testing prototypes, including a 60% scale prototype in 2020.
Now, we're seeing for the first time the full-scale prototype, which is expected to be tested this year. The aircraft is intended to be used as a personal flying car that you can park in your own garage, thanks to its collapsible wings and retracting landing gear.
Air One can be used for recreation or on short commutes. Eight rotors positioned on two sets of pods at the front and rear propel the sporty vehicle. The cabin features a glass section at the bottom, which allows both the pilot and the passenger to get a better view of what's underneath.
Since it's an eVTOL, it can technically take off and land on any flat surface. Its specifications are not fully disclosed. We know that the 771-hp aircraft can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph (250 kph) and cruise at 100 mph (161 kph).
It has a range of 110 miles (177 km) on a single charge, and it can be fully charged within an hour. The maximum payload, which includes two standard-size aircraft cabin luggage items, is 441 lbs (200 kg).
So far, AIR has performed a successful drop test and completed the first step of the power and communication system integration. The business is also getting ready to start hover testing soon, and it's working with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on G1 Certification.
The company began taking pre-orders in October last year and expects its first deliveries to take place in 2024.
