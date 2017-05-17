autoevolution

Israeli Company to Start Testing Wireless Charging Road

 
17 May 2017, 10:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Roads that can charge EVs on the move have long been the holy grail of electric mobility, and now there's a company in Israel called ElectRoad that's going to start testing this technology in the real world.
The Israeli government has given ElectRoad permission to test its technology on a half-a-mile stretch of a road in Tel Aviv. The principle is pretty straightforward: copper plates embedded in the asphalt are fed electricity by inverters placed on the side of the road.

Similar copper plates are placed on the underbelly of buses, and thus the vehicles get the power needed to move forward. Well, an auxiliary battery has to be mounted onboard because under heavy acceleration or when going uphill, the power obtained wirelessly isn't enough. Besides, the bus might have to veer off the electrified lane at some points - you know how people double-park inside the city.

The company has gained a $120,000 initial sponsorship which is enough for the short route, but it eventually plans to link the city of Eilat to the Ramon International Airport, which is an 11-mile route. There is no clear calendar for this stage of the process though, and it probably depends heavily on the success of the first testing phase.

But the truth is even if this technology does prove successful, it all signs show it will only be useful for buses or city driving. The changes in infrastructure it requires are simply too great (in spite of what the video claims) to make its implementation possible on a global scale in a reasonable timeframe. And if it's restricted to buses, then it's pretty useless since we already have trolley-buses that serve the same purpose, albeit without the wireless part.

The new holy grail now is reducing the cost of batteries, expanding their capacity and cutting the time needed for recharging as much as possible. However, that doesn't mean other possibilities should not be explored, which is what ElectRoad is doing with its on-the-move wireless charging method.

electroad wireless charging electric bus EV electric vehicle Israel
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78