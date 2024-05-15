Isaiah Simmons Chooses Yet Another (NY) Giant, Tesla Cybertruck Dressed in White by Abushi

At age 25, Isaiah Simmons has just about everything that's good in life – a 'god bod,' a great (sporting) career, plenty of mansion vibes around the place he calls home, and a growing personal garage.
For those who don't know him because most likely they're not ardent New York Giants NFL fans, Isaiah Simmons is an American football linebacker born during the summer of 1998 who played college football at Clemson University for the Clemson Tigers and was selected during the 2020 National Football League draft by the Arizona Cardinals.
He has since moved to the New York Giants and became famous at Clemson for his chameleonic ability to play different positions like linebacker, defensive end, cornerback, and safety. Self-described as "unapologetically me," he comes off on social media as someone who keeps away from scandals and influencing through the power of controversy – he shows snippets of his personal life combined with the sports he plays and his love of keeping fit.
It's inspirational without being overwhelming, and even though he enjoys the NFL perks, he's not overdoing them. Even his cars are not all that outrageous – he's got a bouncing Mercedes-Benz GLS, of course, maybe even a white Ferrari, and now there's another all-white vehicle in the garage. Naturally, he knows how to stay in the loop with the trends – and the current fashion among influencers, movie stars, athletes, and YouTubers is to join the Tesla Cybertruck fraternity.
The good news for him is that we just found out that Musk promises ten-fold improvements for June when the full-size all-electric pickup truck (or alien ship, depending on your POV and philosophy) finally receives Tesla FSD. The bad news is that people are starting to find more flaws than perks and that the pricing bubble has also burst into MSRP flames. Anyway, maybe he doesn't even care about all that because his all-new Tesla Cybertruck is more of a fashion statement than anything else – and it's a fully customized one.
Because he's a New York Giant, of course, his go-to aftermarket outlet is also located in NYC, and 'automotive design workshop' Abushi certainly helps with the desire to stand out in any crowd – the linebacker's new ride is all dressed in white, in no small measure courtesy of Abushi but also thanks to the LA, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs. It's certainly a sight to behold with almost everything dressed in white on the Cybertruck except for the mirror covers, windows, tires, and the Abushi badges.
Oh, in case you don't fancy monochromatic looks on a Tesla Cybertruck, Forgiato also has a purple-gradient-wrapped EV dressed with all-black Slantlip Forgis on display. Back when I said that after witnessing a Mirror Rose Gold Tesla Cybertruck riding on dual-tone 30s, that was clearly an oxymoron, right?
