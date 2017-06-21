autoevolution

Is This the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series? Extreme Prototypes Fly on Nurburgring

As angry as the Mercedes-AMG GT R is, the Beast of the Green Hell (this is the official nickname of the machine) isn't the ultimate incarnation of Affalterbach's reigning supercar. That title should go to the Black Series, an all-out monster that will redefine the idea of a white knuckle ride.
AMG boss Tobias Moers has previously explained that, while the Mercedes-AMG Black Series is coming, the monster will probably land in 2018.

Thus, we can't stop wondering whether the prototypes you can see in the piece of Nurburgring footage below mark the first public testing steps towards the introduction of the uber-angry model.

Compared to the GT R, both test cars seen here sport winglets on the side of the front apron. Then again, we have seen such aero elements on (presumably GT R) test cars last year, so we have to add the mandatory grain of salt.

The clip allows you to notice Mercedes-AMG engineers pushing the camouflaged cars to the limit. For one thing, we could be looking at yet another effort in the process of setting an official lap time for the GT R.

As we explained earlier this month, when a pair of uncamouflaged GT Rs showed up on the Nordschleife, we're expecting Affalterbach to come up with a factory lap time.

That's because the blistering 7:10 Ring time that was released last year came from Sport Auto, with the German magazine's chronograph numbers obviously sitting behind those set by the mother ship.

The Mercedes-AMG GT R is rumored to post a sub-7m time, all with the aim of stealing the thunder of the upcoming 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Nevertheless, with an early ride talking about Zuffenhausen's RWD special packing no less than 700 hp, we'll probably have to wait for the Black Series to see the Affalterbach animal outgunning the Rennsport Neunelfer.

