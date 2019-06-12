autoevolution
 

Is This the 2021 Ford F-150 Super Cab Showing Fresh Design?

12 Jun 2019, 18:48 UTC ·
Some of that money Ford pulled from its cars is going into its bread and butter model, the F-150. This spy video is believed to show a new generation of that, with fresh design elements and possible powertrain changes.
The test prototype was spotted in the Colorado Rocky Mountains, undergoing high-altitude testing. The guys at TFL believe this to be an F-150 Super Cab, though it is heavily obscured by the layers of camouflage.

Overall, the model has the same silhouette as the 2019 model year, especially around the bed and wheel arches. However, Ford may be trying to add features from the F-250 for that rugged slab look. One example of this is the lack of the trademark notch at the bottom of the front door windows.

Also, the prototype has revisions to its mirrors and much taller headlights, perhaps as a way to combat the new Chevy Silverado. Although the first spied prototype has suicide rear doors, we also see a regular 4-door model here.

There aren't too many ways in which you can change the boxes of a pickup truck, but we trust Ford will keep things interesting here, just like they've always done. Inside, the Blue Oval brand has some catching up to do in the features, ruggedness and infotainment department, especially when compared to ram.

There's a big rumor that the F-150 will have some crazy 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 for a limited-edition performance model. However, the next-gen F-150 is most likely going to draw its power from smaller EcoBoost units. What's not a rumor is that an EV version is coming, confirmed by the CEO.

Although that sounds like Ford will beat Tesla to the punch, Elon's company is basically reinventing the wheel here, with different packaging than we're used to on modern trucks.

