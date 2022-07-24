Is This Classic 1978 VW Westphalia Camper Still a Viable RV in 2022?

Old Volkswagen busses are iconic and memorable for more reasons than one. Be it as a symbol of American flower power or for all the very suspect history behind its sister vehicle in the original Beetle. There are more than a few reasons to be fascinated by these underpowered but cheerful little mini-busses and their all-electric modern successors.
But a question some have posted in the past is whether or not VW busses are still legitimate, viable camper van platforms. No one doubts the appeal of driving around in a head-turning classic Volkswagen Type 2 T1s and T2s for a little while. But if you're looking for something that won't suck eggs as a camper van, do they have what it takes to satisfy?
Well, the problem of chronic lack of power and a desire to preserve the historic nature of the classic T1 does not bode well for camper van enthusiasts intending to drive long distances on interstate highways. So it's probably best to focus on the slightly more modern Type 2 T2 Westphalia instead. For those not in the know, Westfalia-Werke was the company Volkswagen subcontracted to convert the standard T2 passenger bus into something human beings could potentially live in the long term.
This particular 1978 Westphalia comes to us via WeBe Autos of Calverton on Long Island, New York. It sports a tan exterior with multicolored checker-pattern cloth seats with brown leather inserts on the interior. Fortunately, most home away home features Westfalia gave this van from their factory's made it to 2022 pretty much intact.
Maroon carpets that shine in the sunlight when the side-panel door is opened don't show any signs of 30-year-old beer stains or other gross infractions. The wooden locking cabinets also seem to be in nearly original condition, all good things if you intend to put stuff in them. On top of the cabinets sits a fully functioning sink with an onboard water container directly to the left of a functioning two-burner stove perfect for your tea-kettle heating and egg frying needs.
The coffee table extends nearly double to turn into a full dinner table, and the rear bench seats fold back into a bed that may not be like a five-star hotel's but sure beats the back seat of a normal car. The specific engine powering this Bus isn't specified in its advertisement, but T2 VW Busses were known to feature a slew of boxer and inline four-cylinder engines ranging from 1.6-liters to two liters.
Granted, we're not sure how much better it would fare than its more iconic predecessor on the highway. But at the very least, it should be able to get you to your beachside camping spot without too much issue. The price for this little slice of the late 70s? That'll be $28,978 before taxes and fees. Compared to a brand new camper of similar size, that's a pretty nice bargain.
