Is the Machiavelli Max the Most Convincing Ferrari Replica You've Ever Seen?

Replicas of famous cars are usually born for two reasons. Either the original model is scarce and difficult to get, or it's more widely available but too expensive for the average Joe. The Shelby Cobra, for instance, falls in the former category, with the original cars heavily outnumbered by replicas. Some Ferraris, on the other hand, are replicated mostly because they're way too expensive.
I've seen quite a few Ferrari replicas over the years. Dinos and F40s based on the Pontiac Fiero, Enzos built on Toyota MR2 bones, and 458 knock-off bodies bolted onto Ford Cougar chassis. While some of them look convincing, most replicas are simply awful, and you can tell they're fake from a distance.
Then there's the Machiavelli Max, a limited-series, U.S.-built replica of the Ferrari 308 that looks quite convincing. And it also comes with an interesting story.
Unlike other replicas, these weren't kit cars but vehicles made in a factory. They were put together by Henderson Motor Corporation, a Florida-based company, from brand-new Pontiac Firebird Trans Am cars. Phillip M. Thomas, famous for his role as detective Ricardo Tubbs in the hit 1980s TV series Miami Vice, was a shareholder. And he reportedly drove one of the cars in one episode for the series.
Production of the Machiavelli Max didn't last long, though. Ferrari sued the company and Henderson was forced to stop production after only 12 were built. Rumor has it Maranello forced the company to put an end to the Machiavelli Max because it looked very similar to the 308, a V8-powered sports car the Italian firm produced from 1975 to 1985.
But is this replica all that convincing?
Well, it seems to have the 308's iconic design features where they should be. The pop-up headlamps, the hood vents, the extended black bumper, and the triangular side vents are all there. Even the shape and the proportions are very similar.
But if you know your Ferraris, you'll notice that it's not the real deal, especially from the rear, where the fascia isn't wide enough, and the bumper is way too bulky.
The interior is packed with Ferrari badges and quite a lot of wood veneer, but it looks nothing like the Ferrari 308. More like 1960s "Prancing Horse." But still, the exterior is far more convincing than most Ferrari replicas out there if you go for the quarter front view.
Under the shell, the Machiavelli Max was a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. The donor cars were based on the WS6 trim, which came with a small-block V8, but they were rated at no more than 210 horsepower. Granted, the 237-horsepower 308 wasn't notably more powerful, but it had a unique sound.
Fake Ferrari issues aside, the Machiavelli Max is a rare piece of automotive history with just 12 units built. And it seems people are willing to pay more than $20,000 for it. This example shown here is being auctioned off by eBay seller "boshmaster16" and bidding is at $22,400 with some 10 hours to go. Used Ferrari 308s usually go for at least $50,000, with some examples hitting $200,000.
