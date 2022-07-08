Is the 850-HP, $300k Juggernaut a Different Kind of Ram 1500 TRX 6x6 Warlord?

While it is certainly not the only aftermarket outlet covering the 6x6 super-truck niche, Apocalypse Manufacturing for sure jumped further into the spotlight when it completed the ‘four trucks of the apocalypse’ pun.
Around a year ago, after trying to gather hype with Victoria’s Secret most valuable angel - Brazilian model Adriana Lima – for its trio of Jeep-based vehicles (Hellfire, Doomsday, and Sinister 6), Apocalypse nailed a 6x6 star with the $250k transformation of the Ram 1500 TRX into one of the aftermarket company’s “horsemen” of the six-wheeled variety.
It was all a towering roller coaster from then on, with the company nailing Hollywood movie apparitions, VIP support by way of bespoke editions, and also introducing unique builds like the Dark Horse, possibly the first reinvented Ford Bronco 6x6 transformation on the market. But they are certainly not stopping there.
As it turns out, all those ritzy ideas inspired them to try something even more extreme. So, while the current build series (Hellfire, Doomsday, Sinister 6, Warlord) can vary in pricing from $150k to $250k and in terms of powertrains from turbo diesel to 505-hp Hemi 392 or 750-hp Hellcat crate engine, this one goes a little bit further with everything. So, according to a user-requested quotation, the new Juggernaut build can be had for exactly $299,999 and with no less than 850 ponies on tap.
Well, it all seems quite fine and dandy – at least when thinking in terms of crazy 6x6 super-truck projects. But given the various similarities with the Ram 1500 TRX, one cannot help but question the underlying motives of the aftermarket company. So, is this just an outrageous attempt to stand out in the brewing Warlord 6x6 crowd, or are we looking at something entirely different?
