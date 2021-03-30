More on this:

Is the 2021 Honda Ridgeline a Proper Truck Now? Andre From TFL Checks It Out

Long before the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick were on the drawing board, Honda came out with the Ridgeline. Redesigned for the 2017 model year on the Pilot crossover’s unibody platform, the mid-size lifestyle truck has been refreshed this year with best-in-class AWD hauling. 28 photos



Sport HPD is how the Ridgeline in the following video is called, which means that we’re dealing with an entry-level trim and $2,800 worth of



Like all Ridgelines on sale today, a free-breathing V6 engine hides under the hood. Connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission, the 3.5-liter motor develops a hearty 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet (335 Nm) of torque.



On the 56-mile combined fuel efficiency loop, Andre got 23.5 miles to the gallon (10 liters per 100 kilometers) from the crossover-based pickup. It’s actually better than the Environmental Protection Agency said, namely 21 miles per gallon (11.2 liters per 100 kilometers) for combined gas mileage.



The rear-seat legroom and headroom are more than adequate, Honda quotes 1,580 pounds (717 kilograms) of payload capacity, and maximum towing is nothing to scoff at because 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms) matches the Pilot. A beefier mid-size crossover such as the Ford Explorer with the 3.0-liter V6 and 3.3-liter V6 Hybrid can tow up to 5,600 pounds (2,540 kilos).



If you need a few more creature comforts in the



