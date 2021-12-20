Is It Us, or Does This BMW M3 Touring G81 Actually Look Good?

We have been criticizing the grille of the new-gen BMW M3 and M4 for so long now that we almost forgot about the overall looks of the car, which are head-turning.
However, these digital illustrations have reminded us all about it, and we have SugarDesign to thank for, who shared them on Instagram.
The squeaky-clean looks of the car have been obtained by using a big dose of Photoshop, and lots of attitude. The rendering artist probably started off with the latest M3 Sedan, just like BMW’s designers, giving it a longer roof, and more space in the trunk, together with a redesigned back end that combines the traits of the normal 3er Touring and the four-door M3.
To round it off, he has virtually polished the entire body, making it more of a looker than ever. In fact, even with those (still) giant kidneys up front, we wouldn’t mind owning one. And with not that many premium compact super estates to choose from, apart from the Audi RS 4 Avant, which is the first one that comes to mind when thinking of such rides, it is definitely a fresh breath of air in today’s car world.
brethren, and it should boast up to 503 brake horsepower (510 ps / 375 kW) and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque in the Competition variant. The normal version, if it gets one that is, will launch with 473 bhp (480 ps / 353 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm).
The lump will likely be hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission that will channel the thrust to the M-tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system. It has been reported that pure rear-wheel drive won’t be part of the offering, and neither will the six-speed stick shift apparently. Still, it’s too early to confirm it, so always take rumors with the proverbial pinch of salt. In this configuration, expect the M3 Touring to complete the naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in around 4 seconds.
In case you forgot, its rival from the Ingolstadt company, namely the Audi RS 4 Avant, can do it in 4.1 seconds and will run out of breath at 155 mph (250 kph), or 174 mph (280 kph) should you tick the RS Dynamic Package box on the options list. Its twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 engine is capable of pumping out 444 hp (450 ps / 331 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm). The engine is hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive.
