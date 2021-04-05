5 New Phone, Same Problems: Android Auto Not Launching on Latest Android Flagship

4 Genius Envisions Apple Maps Feature That Everyone Should Copy

3 How Google Maps Will Determine the Best Route on Android and Android Auto

1 New Update Resolves One of the Biggest Annoyances on Android Auto

More on this:

Is Google Working on a Car? Hyundai Says No

After Apple, Huawei, and Xiaomi, it looks like another tech giant is at least considering a potential expansion into the automotive market. 1 photo



But on the other hand, reports that have been swirling around the web lately indicate that Google has already been involved in a series of talks over a potential car project with none other than Hyundai, the same company which at one point was in pole position to manufacture the Apple Car.



On the other hand, given everything is still in the speculation stage, nothing should be taken for granted. As far as Hyundai is concerned, there’s nothing true, and the company isn’t working with Google on a car.



At least, that is according to a report coming directly from



One of the reasons Apple is believed to have dropped the talks with Hyundai over the manufacturing of an Apple Car is the South Koreans



So now Hyundai denies the talks with Google from the very beginning, which makes many believe the company has learned its lesson and there might actually be some truth behind the latest rumors.



While no confirmation of a Google car exists, the search giant investing in such a project wouldn’t necessarily be surprising, especially because right now, several of its long-term rivals are looking into a similar expansion. If the reports are accurate, the This time, rumor has it that Google is looking into ways to step into the car business. However, at this point, no specifics are available, and nobody knows for sure if the Mountain View-based search giant plans a full hardware investment or it just wants to focus on the service and software side of such a project.But on the other hand, reports that have been swirling around the web lately indicate that Google has already been involved in a series of talks over a potential car project with none other than Hyundai, the same company which at one point was in pole position to manufacture the Apple Car.On the other hand, given everything is still in the speculation stage, nothing should be taken for granted. As far as Hyundai is concerned, there’s nothing true, and the company isn’t working with Google on a car.At least, that is according to a report coming directly from China (translation needed), though don’t be too surprised if additional information on a possible collaboration makes the headlines rather sooner than later.One of the reasons Apple is believed to have dropped the talks with Hyundai over the manufacturing of an Apple Car is the South Koreans spilling the beans on the project , as the carmaker briefly confirmed the project back in January.So now Hyundai denies the talks with Google from the very beginning, which makes many believe the company has learned its lesson and there might actually be some truth behind the latest rumors.While no confirmation of a Google car exists, the search giant investing in such a project wouldn’t necessarily be surprising, especially because right now, several of its long-term rivals are looking into a similar expansion. If the reports are accurate, the Apple Car , for example, should be here by 2024 or 2025.