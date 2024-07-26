Is Google Trying to Kill Waze?

Here we go again. I know this is one of the oldest topics in the navigation space, but the latest Google Maps updates certainly make Waze feel redundant, not on a single platform but everywhere.
Before anything else, it's essential to highlight the best part of Waze. Owned by Google since June 2013, Waze is a navigation app whose main selling point is a traffic reporting system. Users report traffic hazards, like accidents, roadworks, and speed traps, and Waze uses the data to generate warnings for other motorists running the app.
Let's see how Google Maps has turned Waze into a backup option for some users.
Google Maps will also start recommending drivers take flyovers when following the suggested routes, showing icons on the map next to the highlighted route to give extra time for drivers to prepare for the maneuver. The feature debuted in India, but Google will probably bring it worldwide because it makes perfect sense for someone who wants to arrive at their destination more conveniently.
That's not all. Google Maps has also received a speedometer on iPhone and CarPlay, so users can see how fast they're going side by side with information regarding the speed limit. Previously, Google Maps only displayed the speed limit, and the speedometer was a long-time request in the Apple userbase that Google suddenly decided to make happen.
Waze has indeed received several big updates lately, including support for speed bump warnings and sharp curve notifications, but Google Maps seems to receive more love with access to the latest-gen solutions.
So, what's Google trying to do here? With Google Maps getting the best of Waze, does it still make any sense to install the latter? Let me know what you think in the comment box below so we can settle this topic once and for all.
This is what has always set Waze apart from its rivals, including Google Maps. While it might sound unusual for a company to own two similar products fighting for the same audience, Google Maps and Waze belong to Waze, promising the most advanced, convenient, easy-to-use, safer, efficient, you-name-it way to go from where you are to where you want to be.
The only justification that makes sense for keeping Google Maps and Waze on the market as separate offerings was their purposes. Google Maps is an all-in-one mapping platform that includes features like world exploration, Street View, reviews, and business information. Waze is exclusively focused on traffic navigation.
Not long ago, I told you that Google was definitely not planning to merge Google Maps and Waze. After all, this strategy doesn't even make sense from an antitrust perspective—and I'm certain Google is not interested in more problems involving competition watchdogs—so the company keeps improving both apps simultaneously.
So what changed, and why the headline?
The latest Google Maps updates make Waze worryingly redundant on mobile devices and in the car on Android Auto and CarPlay. As always, everything happens without Google commenting on its long-term plans, and considering silence is always an answer, many people believe it's a big step towards the demise of Waze.
Let's see how Google Maps has turned Waze into a backup option for some users.
As I told you earlier, Waze's main weapon was the incident reporting system. Google has been offering similar capabilities in Google Maps for many years, but the feature was only a basic implementation of what users could do in Waze. Starting recently, Google Maps users not only received more incident reporting options, but they can also use the feature on CarPlay and Android Auto.
Google expanded the incident reporting support in Google Maps to the car, so users can now flag a hazard on the map and let the application generate warnings for other motorists regardless of the device they use for navigation. It's not hard to see how Google Maps is cannibalizing Waze, as many users who picked the latter specifically for incident reporting can now start using Google Maps. The feature gap between the two is closing in a way that makes Google Maps the option sporting the best of both apps. So here comes the question: does Waze still make any sense?
While I'll let you answer this question, Google seems to be increasingly interested in improving Google Maps with features that would otherwise fit Waze like a glove.
The company has started rolling out warnings for narrow roads in India, warning users that the roads they drive on will get narrower. Google uses advanced technology, including AI based on multiple signals, satellite imagery, and Street View data, to determine where it should display the narrow road warnings, and I wonder why the same technology isn't used to improve Waze.
Google Maps will also start recommending drivers take flyovers when following the suggested routes, showing icons on the map next to the highlighted route to give extra time for drivers to prepare for the maneuver. The feature debuted in India, but Google will probably bring it worldwide because it makes perfect sense for someone who wants to arrive at their destination more conveniently.
That's not all. Google Maps has also received a speedometer on iPhone and CarPlay, so users can see how fast they're going side by side with information regarding the speed limit. Previously, Google Maps only displayed the speed limit, and the speedometer was a long-time request in the Apple userbase that Google suddenly decided to make happen.
Google Maps is also improving EV charging station support, something that Waze also offers but only with a basic implementation, and has started relying more on AI, especially as the parent company is migrating in a direction increasingly more focused on new-generation technology and artificial intelligence.
Waze has indeed received several big updates lately, including support for speed bump warnings and sharp curve notifications, but Google Maps seems to receive more love with access to the latest-gen solutions.
So, what's Google trying to do here? With Google Maps getting the best of Waze, does it still make any sense to install the latter? Let me know what you think in the comment box below so we can settle this topic once and for all.