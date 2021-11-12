autoevolution
Is a $50,000 Ferrari 458 Problem a Blessing in Disguise, Perhaps?

12 Nov 2021, 13:25 UTC ·
Emelia Hartford is famous for many things. In the car scene, she’s respected for her 1,500 HP Chevrolet C8 Corvette, nicknamed Phoenix. She recently got a Ferrari 458 at a bargain, but not without a few issues. Car enthusiasts love problematic cars, and for Hartford this might be the one that finally takes her mind off the C8 for a while.
The Ferrari 458 has an interesting history. In 2009, it emerged from the gates of Maranello and replaced the F430. With it came a new design and advanced tech, making it a fun car to drive.

The 458 Italia is a mix of Enzo Ferrari and the  Millechili concept cars that have resulted in a lightweight track demon. It comes with a ferocious 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 producing 562 HP at a nerve-wracking 9,000 rpm. Pushed hard to the limit, the 458 will hit a 202 mph top speed.

In 2015, this Italian track-hog had a retail price of $235,340. Emelia Hartford's 458, on the other hand, was $140,000 - a steal if you ask me (but not without problems).

Hartford’s Ferrari problem doesn't have anything to do with the car's suspension or service history. It is a dasboard warning. If you know anything about cars then you understand a dashboard warning on a Ferrari could mean two things, a cheap $5 dollar fix or thousands of dollars of out-of-pocket expenses.

Hartford’s Ferrari has a starter warning when she turns on the car. Don’t get me wrong, it runs fine but will issue warning each time she cranks it. Well, that pop-up warning cut about $90,000 off her buying price.

Here’s the kicker, she’s just got an offer and could sell the 458 for $190,000 if she fixes the starter issue. Instead, she’s taking that money and getting herself a widebody kit. Not just any widebody kit, but a Liberty Walk Silhouette GT kit.

A Liberty Walk Silhouette GT widebody kit costs around $35,000 and will have a rad effect on the 458. She’s promised to start cutting the fenders immediately after SEMA 2021 and a NASCAR race. Let’s hope she can fix the starter issue first.

