“Irrational” Concept Imagines the Future of Flying with Hybrid Propulsion

More on this:

1 Porsche 911-Powered Mooney Plane Is Rarer Than Hen’s Teeth

2 1943 Curtiss P-40 Kittyhawk Shark Squadron Tribute Looks Ready to Bite

3 Last of Its Kind 1959 Pilatus P3 Is a Warbird Training Gem

4 Pilatus P2 Served in the Mighty Swiss Air Force, Is Cheaper Than a McLaren GT

5 1949 Hawker Fury Had 2,800 HP Engine Swap, Is Looking For a New Pilot