“Irrational” Concept Imagines the Future of Flying with Hybrid Propulsion

Back in the days when we were kids, the future we imagined was full of flying cars, robots, and teleportation tech that allowed us to travel from home to work in just one second.
If it’s not already obvious, 2020 had different plans for us, and while everybody hopes 2021 would be a much better year, it’s pretty clear we’re still not at a point where all the above can happen.
But industrial designer Laszlo Nemeth thinks we’re not that far either, so he created a concept which he believes could completely change the aviation industry in the long term.
His work is called “irrational,” and it envisions a hybrid propulsion system for airplanes with tandem wings.
“The drag is provided by a turboprop engine coupled to a thrust propeller. The drive also drives a generator that charges supercapacitive capacitors. These capacitors drive a silent electric motor in the nose of the aircraft that has a retractable propeller,” he explains.
In theory, the aircraft design he created is supposed to provide uncompromised safety, and it’s all thanks to the way the system is designed to store energy specifically for landing with the help of the electric motor. So despite being a greener way to travel, the required energy to get you safely on the ground would still be there.
In addition, the aircraft is designed to offer better comfort because the main propeller stops when the cruising altitude and speed is reached. The noise is supposed to be substantially reduced, thus offering a quieter experience in the cabin.
And last but not least, the design could help the aircraft operate on smaller airports too, thus allowing for more efficient transportation.
“This aircraft has tandem wings. These wings were designed to allow the aircraft to safely land and take off at lower speeds from smaller airports that we have so far had little or no use for business flights. The new generation of autopilots become better and better so this will also open the door to the proliferation of such new self-propelled aircraft,” he says.
You can check out the full concept in the gallery here and follow the designer’s work on Behance.
