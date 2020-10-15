Iron Man-Like Helicopter Concept Shows the Tesla Sigil

We are simply looking at a helicopter, but if that rotor on top was missing, we could very well say it’s some sort of mechanical shark. This design is from the mind of Antonio Paglia, an architect and designer from Milano, Italy, with a taste for anything fast. By the information provided on his Behance page, the shapes, lines, and color scheme all hint he is a fan of Iron Man.
But for a moment, let's say the color scheme wasn’t like any found in the Iron Man movies. Would we still feel this way? Probably not. Just to understand this, we’ve put some photos in the gallery for contrast. These too are variations by Paglia, and we can see that the movie superhero association disappears. It ends up looking like one giant hornet afterward.
Once we start to travel towards the tail of the chopper, we begin to see even more exoskeletal components. Another lip-like part is strapped with two fins that should help offer stability and aerodynamics. At the rear of this carbon fiber tail, where we can also find the tail rotor, we see another added component with more fins for maneuvering.
But why is the Tesla brand strapped onto this concept? Nobody knows. All comm channels towards the designer seem to be off at this time. However, knowing the way Tesla does things, we can safely assume that it’s probably electric. If that’s the case, we can also consider this design as an eVtol? Maybe.
Rather, it’s more like a hybrid concept to help us transition from our ever-lasting helicopters to something more advanced and cooler-looking. For now, however, this concept will remain just that, a concept. But who knows who may be inspired from this and before we know it, one part or another may be found on future helicopter models.
