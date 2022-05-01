Irish Billionaire’s Floating Heaven Is a 1930s’ Yacht Replica Sporting Ultra-Modern Luxury

People tend to think that sailing yachts aren’t as luxurious as motor superyachts, especially the ones that have a classic look. But vessels such as Nero prove them wrong. Its classic silhouette reveals a lavish floating mansion that could satisfy even the most pretentious luxury seekers.
A media and telecommunications mogul, Denis O’Brien is one of Ireland’s most well-known billionaires, and the owner of Digicel, a mobile phone network provider with global operations. According to the Independent.ie, O’Brien bought the 296-foot (90 meters) Nero in 2014, for €40 million ($42 million). But the yacht had been built in 2007, by the Yantai CIMC Raffles shipyard in China. Despite its age, Nero is incredibly luxurious, due to an extensive refit that was completed last year.
Nero’s classic look with a dark hull, neutral superstructure and yellow funnel is no accident. It was built as a replica of a 1930s’ famous yacht, J.P Ridley’s Golden Age Corsair IV. Designed by Neil Taylor, it features an opulent interior signed by Laura Pomponi.
Unlike similar sailing yachts, it doesn’t just boast a swimming pool on the foredeck and a generous jacuzzi on the sun deck, but also a top-notch beauty salon and a brand-new gym packed with the latest equipment for anything from cross-training to pilates. The owner’s suite is a fabulous duplex with his and her bathrooms plus a private study and lounge area. The other five cabins are just as elegant, designed with premium materials.
Nero was truly meant for entertainment and ultimate fun. At the end of a busy day of pampering, guests can enjoy a fresh pizza made in one of the two special ovens, while watching a movie in the modern observation lounge cinema. For extra thrills, they can try the water slide or one of the other water toys, and there’s even a perfect spot on board to play some golf.
The beautiful Nero is also efficient, able to hit up to 17 knots (19.5 mph/31.4 kph) and promising a remarkable range of 4,500 nautical miles (5,100 miles/8,300 km).
If you want to feel like a billionaire on a great vacation, all you need is $525,000. According to the Burgess Yachts listing, this sum can get you a week in paradise, on board Nero.
