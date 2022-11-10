Ireland Is Getting Rid of Its Old Phone Booths and Replacing Them With DC Fast Chargers

A new multi-million euro investment announced recently by EasyGo will see a total of 200 fast DC chargers being deployed all over Ireland, encouraging the switch to EV vehicles and having a positive impact on the environment.
The global adoption of mobile telephony was pretty much the death of public phone booths, even though these nostalgic call boxes are still present in various places around the globe. EasyGo, the largest private EV charging network in Ireland, wants to do something about that and embarked on an ambitious journey to replace telephone kiosks with EV chargers.
To achieve its goal, EasyGo teamed up with Tritium and Eir. The former manufactures hardware and software for DC fast chargers, while the latter is a large, Irish telecommunications company based in Dublin. EasyGo’s plan involves removing the Eir phone boxes in towns and villages across Ireland and replacing them with Tritium 50kW modular fast chargers.
EasyGo kicked off the program back in May, in Carlow, in the southeast of Ireland. It currently has contracts to install Tritium’s EV chargers in 70 locations, in Offaly, Waterford, Cavan, Mayo, Tipperary & Monaghan, and Kilkenny, over the next six months.
According to Chris Kelly, EasyGo founder, the company will continue to engage with local authorities to identify 130 more locations around the country. The additional investment announced recently by EasyGo at the Business Post EV Summit at the RDS Arena is a multi-million one that will thus help the company grow the total number of deployed DC chargers to 200 units.
In addition to repurposing existing infrastructure and encouraging drivers to adopt EVs, EasyGo’s replacement project will also be implemented without costing local authorities any money. EasyGo's private car charging network in Ireland is currently used by over 30,000 drivers across 2,400 existing charge points.
As part of its Climate Action Plan, the Irish Government is planning on putting on the road one million electric vehicles by 2030, and, for that to be accomplished, the country has to have in place the right infrastructure, not just in cities, but all over Ireland.
