5 Waze Gets Surprise Update with a New Car Icon from Ghostbusters

4 Google Announces New Google Maps Features to Avoid the Crowds

2 You’d Better Not Update Waze If You Use the App on CarPlay

1 Spotify Suddenly Makes the App Much Harder to Use in a Car

More on this:

iPhones Causing a Nightmare in the Car, You’d Better Hold Back from Updating

Phones have pretty much become an extension to our arms, and it makes total sense for the overall experience to expand beyond the mobile screen. 7 photos



Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that everything works according to the plan all the time. And a growing number of iPhone owners find the whole thing the hard way, as the latest updates are causing quite a mess in their cars.



More specifically, in addition to all the problems encountered with CarPlay after the latest iOS updates, it now looks like iPhone owners have started struggling with the Bluetooth connections in their vehicles as well.



According to a recent report, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 owners who previously paired their phones with the Bluetooth systems in their cars are now hitting various connection errors after installing iOS 15.1. In many cases, the mobile devices no longer detect the Bluetooth connection at all, while others claim they hit random disconnects happening for no reason.



The issue doesn’t affect CarPlay, and in many cases, it actually plagues models from



At this point, no workaround is known to exist, though those who haven’t yet updated their iPhones to iOS 15.1 might want to think twice before doing it, especially if they rely on Bluetooth while driving.



Apple has obviously remained tight-lipped on the whole thing, and no information is available as to whether a fix is coming or not. This is why mobile devices, be they iPhones or Android phones, are now an essential part of the driving experience. And it doesn’t come down to just CarPlay and Android Auto, as many people simply rely on a Bluetooth connection to listen to their favorite tunes, make calls, and interact with navigation apps hands-free.Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that everything works according to the plan all the time. And a growing number of iPhone owners find the whole thing the hard way, as the latest updates are causing quite a mess in their cars.More specifically, in addition to all the problems encountered with CarPlay after the latest iOS updates, it now looks like iPhone owners have started struggling with the Bluetooth connections in their vehicles as well.According to a recent report, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 owners who previously paired their phones with the Bluetooth systems in their cars are now hitting various connection errors after installing iOS 15.1. In many cases, the mobile devices no longer detect the Bluetooth connection at all, while others claim they hit random disconnects happening for no reason.The issue doesn’t affect CarPlay, and in many cases, it actually plagues models from Toyota , Audi, Volvo , and other brands without CarPlay at all. So it all seems to be a glitch hitting the Bluetooth connection in their cars, all after the update to iOS 15.1.At this point, no workaround is known to exist, though those who haven’t yet updated their iPhones to iOS 15.1 might want to think twice before doing it, especially if they rely on Bluetooth while driving.Apple has obviously remained tight-lipped on the whole thing, and no information is available as to whether a fix is coming or not.