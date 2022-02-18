Interview Finds Doug DeMuro's Quirks and Features, Does Not Explain THIS

In nine years, Doug DeMuro has accumulated over 1,5 billion views on YouTube, which is an astounding achievement. But that is not all, as he managed to do it without changing the way he looks, while always being himself. An interview of Doug, made by Graham Stephan, explains how this worked out for the YouTuber.
Before posting clips on YouTube, Doug DeMuro used to write articles on various websites online. He even wrote three books. The first one was called "Plays With Cars," followed by "Bumper to Bumper," and his third is called "From My Perspective."
All his books were published in 2013, and the first was exceedingly popular with one particular customer, his mother, who bought 47 copies. At the time, Doug was focused on writing about cars, not filming them, but he started after someone sent him a friendly suggestion. How cool is that?
Doug managed to live the dream, but he admits that it was not all smooth sailing. Instead, YouTube was a simpler place back when he started out, and what worked for him at the time would not work out today. His first review was of a Nissan Cube, which he owned, but he got a Ferrari 360 to really turn up the views, but on his articles, while the videos were just something to help explain certain aspects.
While the vehicle did manage to rake in views for DeMuro, he admits that attempting to replicate it today would be a waste of money, as other YouTubers have since acquired more expensive exotic cars. Even if Doug had the magic recipe for a successful YouTube channel, do not expect him to give it away in an interview.
Another important thing about Doug DeMuro is that he films most of his videos himself, with limited help from family or friends, while most of the editing work was done by himself. Unlike other creators, Doug loved editing, while some hate to do it themselves.
Pro-tip if you wish to start a YouTube channel: learn to edit yourself when you get started, or it will come back to haunt you later. Also, as Doug noted, be sure to have a backup career, just in case it does not work out. Doug has been working two jobs for years, and he continues to do so.
Sadly, even after an hour of interview, we still do not know how Doug figured out to use “THIS” as his intro catchphrase, but we are happy that he did, and so are his fans.
What we most respect about him, on top of the massive amount of work required to keep a big YouTube channel going, is the fact that he still avoids taking himself too seriously, which is part of his recipe for success.
