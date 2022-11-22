International MV Recalled Over Two Issues, 105 Vehicles Affected

Originally sold as the 4000 series, the DuraStar was renamed to MV for the 2019 model year, which marked the medium-duty truck’s most extensive revision yet. Redesigned again for the 2023 model year, the MV has been recalled stateside over two problems to the tune of 105 vehicles.
Starting with the smaller campaign, precisely 10 units of the 2023 model year International MV are called back. The suspect population was produced between April 14th and July 22nd with 14AKL Meritor MS-19-13X-3DFR or 14AWB Dana Spicer 2060S single rear axles with R hubs.
Navistar became aware of wheel hubs that may separate from the rear axle housing on October 10th, when it also notified a body-building company of this condition. Suspect vehicles were quarantined at the manufacturing plant on October 17th. Following the inspection of 10 suspect units in the field, Navistar decided to call back the MV trucks mentioned just above.
The locking clips of the wheel hub retaining nut may have been damaged during installation, thus allowing the retaining nut to work loose. If ignored, this condition leads to hub separation from the rear axle housing.
The holding company that serves as the successor to International Harvester gingerly acknowledged that “work instructions for non-standard work did not include details for proper orientation of the socket.” What’s more, there was no validation of the locking tabs being properly engaged.
As for the second recall, which concerns 95 all-electric vehicles from the MV range, it so happens that the wrong marking tape was used for the high-voltage positive cables that connect the battery packs to the manual service disconnects. Incorrectly identified cables increase the risk of electrical shock for the owner, as well as technicians and first responders.
Affected vehicles are fitted with 210- and 315-kWh batteries, and their build dates range from December 8th, 2020 through October 14th, 2022. For both recalls, both owners and dealers will be notified on January 9th.
