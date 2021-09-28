Inside the First 2022 Hot Wheels Case, New Cars Revealed

autoevolution
A few years ago I found myself in a sort of predicament. I started buying Hot Wheels products after a long hiatus, and I was at the point where it was a bit too much. Whenever I would leave the house, I would always check for diecast cars at the stores I frequented. I quickly found myself buying hundreds of little cars over a few days.
At that point, I decided I had to cool down for a bit. When you realize you've been spending half of your monthly salary on Hot Wheels, a serious reassessment is in order. These things can be very addictive. So I told myself I would only buy certain vehicles that I liked from then on further. I've just bought three new ones: a Corvette C8.R, a 2020 GR Supra, and a 993 GT2. But there are still many left I still need on my shelves.

Yes, shelves. Because if you're collecting Hot Wheels, a single shelf isn't going to cut it after a certain point. Each year, Mattel releases multiple cases, each filled with 72 vehicles. Not every case is going to contain a new cast, but older models do get new paint schemes now and then. I don't know about you, but I haven't even gotten my hands on all the 2021 models I like. And right now, we get to see the new 2022 A case with all of its goodies.

Two specials items can be found in random A cases. Hot Wheels fans will know these are called "Treasure Hunt" and "Super Treasure Hunt". The TH for this case is going to be Batman's Tumbler, a cast that has been around since 2006. The STH is a '55 Chevy, finished in Spectraflame Blue with black and silver details. Someone is already selling one of these on eBay for $150, although cheaper variants exist as well.

As with all cases, there are multiple Fantasy cars included. Not everyone is interested in these, most people have them lying around by default and not by choice. The Toyota Corolla AE86 is back for another year, in a different color, but it doesn't look as cool as the Falken one. A blue '85 Chevrolet Camaro is up next, and this one has been part of the line-up since 2012.

The Dodge Challenger drift car is a really old cast as well, and I used to have one in my collection a few years ago. A black 2017 Ford GT is up next, this is always a cool one to have. Mattel also included a black 1967 Mustang, and a series of other muscle cars such as a '76 Corvette, a '67 Chevelle SS, and a Shelby Cobra 427 S/C. The only rotary-powered vehicle, in this case, is the Mazda Repu.

JDM fans will be excited about the Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R too, but I'm more interested in the 2020 GR Supra recolor and the LB-Silhouette Works Nissan GT-R. Yellow looks so much better on the Supra! After Hot Wheels designer Ryu Asada passed away this year, in March, Mattel decided to launch a special mini-segment for the 2022 mainline cars. It's called Ryu's Rides, and the Mighty K Kei car looks like a must-have already!

As part of the HW Turbo series, there's a new Porsche 935 coming up, and you might remember that Jeff Zwart drives one of these in real life! Exotics lovers will be happy to see a golden Pagani Huayra included in the case. I also feel that the new Range Rover Classic is going to be a big hit, as it steps in to replace the Land Rover Defender. Which one are you anxiously waiting for?

