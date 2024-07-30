Inside the \$50 Hot Wheels 85th Anniversary Batmobile Set

Recently, I have been thinking about attending a Diecast Convention. I couldn't fly over to Asia for the latest one. So I guess I'll have to settle for a small gathering two hours drive from home.
Of course, attending these events requires careful planning. You need a pre-established budget to determine your luggage limit and, generally speaking, a list of items you're after. Walking in without prior planning won't be as effective, but you can have some flexibility. If you were in San Diego this past weekend, I hope you went to Comic-Con, as there were plenty of exciting surprises!
Mattel fans had a lot of collectibles to choose from, and it's good that they were also available online. Last month, I previewed the Hot Wheels 85th Anniversary Batmobile Collection and a few other items, including the Star Wars Royal Naboo Starship. Once again, I find myself thinking that the law of attraction works. That's because Mattel sent me these two sets so that I can look closely at them.
Luckily, our video editor is a huge Hot Wheels enthusiast, too. And he's produced two cool videos to watch if you want to see every little detail. The Royal Naboo Starship looks great in that diorama, so we decided against taking it out. But you'll notice we did a much more thorough "investigation" on the Batman set. It shows up as "Sold Out" to me when I check Mattel Creations, but I've had that problem before, and it wasn't the same for some of you. So, if you don't want to spend as much as $200 for it on eBay, keep trying!
1966 TV Series Batmobile
Despite being part of the oldest movie in the series, this is the third oldest casting here. Phil Riehlman designed it for its 2007 New Models debut. You could say it's the most popular of the bunch, as Mattel developed 46 variations in less than 20 years.
It showed up at the 2007 San Diego Comic-Con with a limited supply of just 8,000 units. An even rarer version appeared at the 2010 Mexico Convention (3,000 units), but I was never a fan of the Redline wheels. I can think of at least six or seven more really special iterations, and I might dive deeper into the topic on a different occasion.
Just remember some of them can cost as much as $1,600 today! Looking at the 85th Anniversary version, I can find no flaws. It's the third time it has used the Real Riders 8-Spoke wheel design, and it gives off a strong sense of nostalgia. Having a tiny version of Adam West's Batman next to it just makes everything so much better, and I hope one day I'll get to show this set to my grandkids, too.
1989 Batmobile
I was born in 1989, so I guess that's why Keaton's Batman was my favorite for many years. Things have changed since, but I'll get to that in a minute. The 1989 Batmobile is the oldest casting on this list, debuting in 2004.
It's one of the first cars Rob Matthes designed during his tenure with Hot Wheels/Mattel. It took ten years for a Premium variation to emerge as part of the Entertainment series using RR 5-Spoke Mag-style wheels. These became the company's go-to option for all future Premium items, which may trigger mixed feelings within the community.
In 2019, SDCC attendees could've bought an Armored Batmobile Batset featuring this car and its owner. And now, here it is back for more crime-busting action in a different packaging.
Batman: The Animated Series Batmobile
If you never watched Batman: The Animated Series, you may not genuinely be fond of this version of the Batmobile. I'm not saying I don't like it, but it probably ranks last on my list, as it'd rather have either one of the remaining five cars first.
Manson Cheung designed this casting less than a decade ago, as it debuted in the 2018 Batman series alongside four other vehicles. The 2019 Treasure Hunt model could have been considerably better if it had different wheels (I can't stand the TRAP5 design).
Switching to AeroDisc rims in 2021 was the winning combo for Mattel, and the Real Riders version of these just sweetens the deal even further. Besides that, I like the Batman figure as it takes after Adam West's character, visually speaking. I'll probably try to take some more photos of this set just for the fun of it!
Batman Forever Batmobile
Ronald Wong's Batman Forever Batmobile is the newest casting in the set, having debuted in 2023. With that in mind, it's no wonder that the 85th-anniversary version is only the fourth iteration to come out of El Segundo.
Some of you might remember its Treasure Hunt release in Case E earlier this year. I'm not entirely sure about the Ryu Asada 6-Spoke wheels, but they fit the theme.
For the Premium debut of this casting, designers opted for a set of DISH wheels with an awesome twist: a blue finish and a Bat logo to remind you who the owner is. It's such a small little detail, but it's enough to make this car one of the most exciting ones in the set.
The Dark Knight Batmobile (Tumbler)
Of course, it has to face some stiff competition from the Tumbler. I still remember seeing a roadworthy replica of this car at the Gumball Rally over a decade ago. That thing turned many more heads than most regular Ferraris or Lamborghinis could.
Batman Begins debuted in cinemas worldwide in 2005, and this casting showed up at the SDCC that very same year! It was an exclusive, chrome version of the Tumbler with a limited production run of just 3,000 units. But it didn't have RR wheels, and it took another ten years before it reached that level with the Entertainment series.
I'm not sure I'd pay to own that tan version, but the wheel setup was impressive. I particularly like the oversized Off-Road Deep Dish Real Riders in the back, as it emphasizes the brute force of this vehicle. I might just vote this car as the number one collectible in the 85th Anniversary set, but I may be biased as it's also part of my favorite Batman trilogy.
Batmobile
I still haven't seen the latest movie in the Gotham-set Universe. But I think I'll get to it during the weekend, as I've heard quite a few positive reviews. The muscle-car finish is certainly different from what we've seen before, but I don't mean that in a bad way.
It's the second Manson Cheung-designed casting here, and we have seen four variations since its 2022 debut. You might struggle to spot the differences between the first three releases, but the fourth one switched from Real Riders Aero wheels to the less impressive Modern Muscle 5-Spoke design.
Mattel returned to the original recipe for the San Diego Comic-Con release, but I guess the new Batman hasn't had enough time to establish a fan base. I don't think that will stop collectors from appreciating this set, and now I'm even more convinced I'll need a separate room to display my entire Hot Wheels collection. It's time to see how much a man(bat)-cave will set me back.