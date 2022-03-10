autoevolution
Inside Billionaire Jamie Reuben's Luxury $85.5M Yacht as He Shows Interest in Chelsea FC
Roman Abramovich revealed his decision to sell the Chelsea Football Club amid the Russian attack on Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russian oligarchs around the world. Several billionaires have been showing interest in buying the soccer club from him and one of them is businessman Jamie Reuben. With a net worth of about $7 billion, he is predictably living a lavish lifestyle. He is the owner of a luxurious yacht.

10 Mar 2022, 10:13 UTC
For decades, yachts have represented the utmost luxury, and that's not going to change soon. Besides being a means of travel on vacation, such vessels provide all the entertainment one would need in order to stay away from the paparazzi or any other people when they need peace and quiet. Given how expensive they are and how much it costs to maintain them, yachts are the depiction of wealth and status.

And Jamie Reuben knows all about it. The 34-year-old English businessman, who is the son of billionaire investor David Reuben, is the proud owner of an $85.5 million superyacht called Siren.

Jamie’s dad, David, and his uncle, Simon, commissioned five superyachts for their company, Kristal Waters. Four of them were sold, and they kept one of them. That is the Siren.

It was built by Nobiskrug, with a design from Newcruise, for both the interior and exterior. The vessel is powered by two MTU Diesel engines, which put out 2,360 hp each, taking it to a top speed of 17.1 knots (19.6 mph/ 31.6 kph) and a cruising speed of 14.5 knots (16.6 mph/ 26.8 kph).

Built in 2008 and refitted in 2013, it has a length of 241-ft (73.5 m), a beam of 41.3 ft (12.6 m), and a draft of 11.8 ft (3.6 m). It can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins, which are divided between a master suite, a VIP stateroom, three double cabins, and a twin cabin. Onboard, there’s enough room for 16 crew members, as well.

The superyacht is as luxurious as you’d expect, and the master suite comes with a fold-out balcony with incredible views of the sea and the sky, and a private desk area. It has a bathtub and a shower in the master bathroom, while the VIP room also includes a sofa area and a desk. In order to move around the vessel, there's also an elevator available to take you up or down decks. You can choose to dine in the interior dining room or on the bridge deck. There's a fully-equipped gym onboard and a salon for spa treatments. 

When it comes to fun and entertainment, the vessel can pride itself on quite a lot of options. It has two tenders, a jacuzzi on deck, a pool plus an anti-jellyfish pool, a waterslide, aquapark, trampoline, two WaveRunners, three Kayaks, two eFoils, a Wakeboard, a windsurfer, two SeaBobs, a Flyboard, five stand-up paddleboards, waterski, scuba diving equipment, and snorkeling gear. There is also an indoor and outdoor cinema, so you can enjoy your favorite movies without minding the weather. Given all of these, you have absolutely everything you'd need on a vacation.

The heir to the $21 billion fortune, Jamie Reuben has just expressed his interest in Chelsea FC as Roman Abramovich revealed his decision to sell the club amid the Russian attack on Ukraine. The billionaire Russian businessman has also claimed he would be donating the proceedings to victims from Ukraine. He expects to receive an estimated $3.93 million (£3 million) for the club.

This would also be a way to continue what seems to be a family soccer tradition. Jamie and his brothers, Simon and David, own around 10% of Newcastle United, a Premier League football club recently purchased by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund for $401 million. However, his family’s involvement with Newcastle United might be an issue if he’s serious about purchasing Chelsea, because Premier League rules don’t allow shareholders to own a “significant interest” which translates to approximately 10% of another club.



