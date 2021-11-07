Insane V10 Formula Supra Goes to the Dyno, Ears May Bleed

Almost 35 years ago, Keiichi Tsuchiya was drifting his Toyota Corolla AE86 through the mountains of Japan. Can we say that his actions have triggered a butterfly effect throughout these past few decades? According to an official dictionary definition, "it's the phenomenon whereby a minute localized change in a complex system can have large effects elsewhere". These days you'll find pro drift series and drivers in almost every country around the world.The only impossible journey is the one you never begin
The drifting industry is probably worth tens of millions of dollars if not more. Drifting has gone from being perceived badly by companies and authorities to an official FIA sanctioned sport. Major car brands around the world are using it as a tool to promote their products. The industry is providing tens of thousands of jobs around the globe. The most experienced drivers are up to a level where their skills are almost god-like.
And if you want to know how much drifting has progressed since the early '90s, just look at the cars used back then and the ones in use today. Of course, information about the sport from the '90s is going to be difficult to dig up, but thankfully Formula Drift has been around since the early 2000s. We've already seen how drivers like Vaughn Gittin Jr. have evolved over the years, from a humble Nissan 240SX up to his RTR-Mustang.
Nissan 240SX and that had just the right amount of power to have fun with. He has been in and out a lot of different cars, but in most recent years he has often been associated with various Toyotas.
He scored major Internet points a few years ago when he released the insane Toyota GT-4586: a GT86 with a Ferrari 458 engine inside! For the 2021 Formula Drift series, he drove a 1,000-hp Toyota Corolla, but everyone was eagerly waiting to see another project of his: the Formula Supra! He took delivery of his GR Supra in August of 2020. After fiddling around with it for a bit, he revealed the true scope of this new project.
In October of last year, he made it public news that a Judd V10 engine would be replacing the standard GR Supra unit, thus explaining the Formula Supra name. If the GT-4586 was a 9 on a scale from 1 to 10, the Formula Supra would get the highest possible score. The Judd GV4 V10 should be capable of providing 750 horsepower at 11,000 rpm all while weighing 320 lbs (145 kg). This 4.0-liter naturally aspirated unit is associated with both LeMans and F1 heritage racing.
The Formula Supra is now running a 6-speed Sequential gearbox from Hollinger, just what you'd expect from a racecar built at this level. By the looks of it, the Formula Supra will be competing at several time attack events, maybe even at Pikes Peak. With Ryan being a pro drifter, we shouldn't be surprised if he'll attempt some sideways action down the road. Honestly, it would be a shame if this car doesn't get its Gymkhana-style video.
The attention to detail and the complexity of this build are mind-boggling, to say the least. It also comes as no surprise that Ryan opted for the HGK Racing carbon-fiber and kevlar body kit. How else would be able to get close to his goal of having this car weigh in at 2,500 lbs (1,133 kg)? The Formula Supra was unveiled a few days ago but today Ryan posted a video of it going on the dyno for the first time.
And he's performing the dyno test in Gardena, at the same location he used as a home base for his Formula Drift program back in 2007. Back in the day, he was driving a 300-horsepower Nissan S13! But today's video isn't about peak horsepower figures. He could've gone the traditional 2JZ way and made 1,200-hp easy. But with the Judd V10, he's rolling on a whole different level. A word of advice: if you'd like to avoid bleeding from your ears, watch your speaker or headphone volume before diving into the dyno session!
