Insane Full Carbon Fiber Widebody Urus Has Matching Orange-Filled Forged Aerodiscs

While Lamborghini is trying to be all orange and giddy about its bespoke Huracan Evo Spyder showcased with a Hot Wheels livery at the Milano Monza Show, it seems that no Centro Stile idea will beat the aftermarket Urus craziness. And not by a long shot.
Sure, mixing a flashy Verde Alceo appearance with a unique Hot Wheels-themed livery might seem like extreme OEM daringness for a Huracan EVO Spyder. But only at first sight, and only before seeing what Keith Farrelle Cozart, the American rap artist better known by his stage name Chief Keef, has done to his Lambo, for example. In our books, a Scooby-Doo-themed, West Coast Customs-made bespoke Urus beats that any night and day.
So, while the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is apparently winning the monochromatic ultra-luxury SUV wars, it seems that Lamborghini Urus fans are only looking for shock waves when standing out in the stratospheric super-SUV crowd. Well, no need to take our word for granted because we have yet another daring example that borderlines fully outrageousness.
This time around, it arrives embedded down below courtesy of the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik, who have social media uncovered an Italian thoroughbred treat all wrapped in carbon fiber and orange widebody DNA. Seriously, this is one of the most extreme Lambo Urus aftermarket builds we have seen to date, and not just because of the unnamed full carbon fiber and widebody aerodynamic kit treatment (Keyvani, is that you?) that is both exposed and specked with contrasting orange details.
Instead, what could really set this posh ride apart is the use of AL13’s all-new R80-109R forged Charcoal Aerodisc wheels, which were sampled with an orange color fill to make sure they match the overall treatment of the black magic and orange daringness found on the rest of the whip’s body.
Unfortunately, there is a mystery regarding the exact shop that produced this build – though it probably does not matter anymore, given its looks. Right?
So, while the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is apparently winning the monochromatic ultra-luxury SUV wars, it seems that Lamborghini Urus fans are only looking for shock waves when standing out in the stratospheric super-SUV crowd. Well, no need to take our word for granted because we have yet another daring example that borderlines fully outrageousness.
This time around, it arrives embedded down below courtesy of the good folks over at performance wheel specialist AL13 Wheels Design + Technik, who have social media uncovered an Italian thoroughbred treat all wrapped in carbon fiber and orange widebody DNA. Seriously, this is one of the most extreme Lambo Urus aftermarket builds we have seen to date, and not just because of the unnamed full carbon fiber and widebody aerodynamic kit treatment (Keyvani, is that you?) that is both exposed and specked with contrasting orange details.
Instead, what could really set this posh ride apart is the use of AL13’s all-new R80-109R forged Charcoal Aerodisc wheels, which were sampled with an orange color fill to make sure they match the overall treatment of the black magic and orange daringness found on the rest of the whip’s body.
Unfortunately, there is a mystery regarding the exact shop that produced this build – though it probably does not matter anymore, given its looks. Right?