Insane BMW 3-Round Drifting Stunt in a Roundabout Safely Ends in Police Custody

Humans love attention. It's the center of everything wrong and perhaps why social media is the most famous invention of the 21st century. Car culture thrives on attention. Most times, your car is as good as the attention it gets. If no one notices your mods or stunts – it's probably not a rad car.
There are three types of attention-seeking drivers in roundabouts. Most of them make dumb mistakes because (a.) They haven't perfected the art of driving, or (b.) They haven't perfected driving but still, mischievously drive recklessly, and (c.) skilled drivers who chose to drive dangerously for some weird reason. Forgive me for being callous, but it's a fascinating cocktail of skilled dumbness.
A video recently posted on Reddit shows what happens when skilled drivers value instant gratification over sanity.
The footage shows a driver in a BMW 1 Series drifting on a traffic circle/ roundabout, not once but three circles in a row, before coming head-to-head with a police patrol car. I must admit, the driver is a skillful drifter, but his need for attention put him at crossroads with the authorities.
There were a lot of reactions in the comments. Most commenters agreed the stunt was impressive but still, very irresponsible. Others felt it was unfair to charge the driver since the stunt was visibly harmless.
"Technically, did he break any laws? He wasn't speeding. He was just going around the traffic circle. Is that illegal?" One commenter asked. "Depends where exactly, but most likely yes. Typically laws require drivers to maintain control of the vehicle. Intentionally sliding or popping wheelies reduces your control below an acceptable threshold," another commenter responded.
In the U.S., reckless driving is a misdemeanor that could get you in trouble if a law enforcement officer justifies your actions were "willful or a wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property." Add racing on any street or state highway.
In Germany, drivers who "drive improperly in the vicinity of pedestrian crossings, endangering the life or limb of another person or property" could lead to a penalty or incarceration of at least five years.
