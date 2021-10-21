3 Tuned Audi RS 7 Looks Rather Tamed; Come On, Mansory, You Can Do Better!

Insane AWD Acura RSX with 950 Horsepower Destroys Supercar Egos

The original Acura RSX was front-wheel drive and made at most 201 horsepower. That's fine for an Acura Integra successor, but it's not a supercar killer. This custom build with 950 horsepower proves that it can be. 6 photos



Found there is the original K20Z1 motor with the stock block. To say it's clean is an understatement. The owner completes all of the fabrication on his own. He also does the labor of upgrading parts. That includes the transmission, the upgraded pistons, cams, and springs.



When he starts it up, it sounds like a normal RSX with a big exhaust. It's calm, idles normally, and is far less shocking than any other 950 horsepower car we can think of.



The owner also created the custom all-wheel-drive setup. That much power would be nearly impossible to put down if it was still front-wheel drive. With this setup, he's been able to get down the quarter-mile in just 8.78 at 163 miles per hour.



This video is about more than just beating the clock, though. He and the RSX are out to break the hearts and egos of some of the fastest supercars around. First up is a McLaren 720S in a roll race.



At no point is the British supercar ever really in the competition. From the moment they mash the accelerator, the RSX gets further and further away with no sign of letup.



Next up is another roll race, this time featuring



