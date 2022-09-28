Insane $60 Million Muscle Car Collection Features Original Promotional General Lee Charger

Depending on how you got rich, you could easily get wasteful. And being wasteful sometimes rubs people the wrong way. On the contrary, if you get rich through hard work and persistence, you’ll guard your wealth with your life (for the next generation). That’s what John Marconi and his family did. They own an insane $60 million muscle and supercar collection dedicated to supporting children at risk – the Marconi Automotive Museum.

19 photos