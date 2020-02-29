Insane 2020 Audi RS6 Widebody Rendering Looks Real, Has Four-Ring Exhaust

Some of the coolest tuning projects in the world right now aren't even real. 3D modeling has taken social media by storm. However, only a few people try to take things to the next level with videos as well.
2ncs is a UK artist known for tricking people into thinking his cars are real. His Tesla Roadster spotting videos were copied and shared all over the place, for example. But we don't think this Audi RS6 will fool anybody.
We're dealing with the all-new RS6 too, a 600 horsepower machine that so far has participated in three major drag races with mixed results. While its performance may be called into question, its curb appeal is undoubtedly there. No other performance wagon looks this good.
Sadly, the model put together by 2ncs ruins the design in several areas. For example, the rear diffuser has got a million little fins that are nowhere near where they're supposed to be. And the exhaust shaped like an Audi logo looks cheap.
The widebody kit is similarly over-complicated and preserves none of the original character. For example, the simple Singleframe grille is covered up blades and wings. At least it's wider, and sports racecar-like aero on the roof and trunk.
In our previous post about this car, we pointed out that a Ferrari engine may be hiding that transparent hood. Also, the side skirts remind us of the engine cover from the F40. Let's see if the aural experience in this video is anything like that of a real Ferrari.
If you're after a more traditional RS6 build, look no further than Jon Olsson's super-clean beast. With the Audi being king of the performance wagons, it's only a matter of time before killer carbon fiber body kits become available.
We're dealing with the all-new RS6 too, a 600 horsepower machine that so far has participated in three major drag races with mixed results. While its performance may be called into question, its curb appeal is undoubtedly there. No other performance wagon looks this good.
Sadly, the model put together by 2ncs ruins the design in several areas. For example, the rear diffuser has got a million little fins that are nowhere near where they're supposed to be. And the exhaust shaped like an Audi logo looks cheap.
The widebody kit is similarly over-complicated and preserves none of the original character. For example, the simple Singleframe grille is covered up blades and wings. At least it's wider, and sports racecar-like aero on the roof and trunk.
In our previous post about this car, we pointed out that a Ferrari engine may be hiding that transparent hood. Also, the side skirts remind us of the engine cover from the F40. Let's see if the aural experience in this video is anything like that of a real Ferrari.
If you're after a more traditional RS6 build, look no further than Jon Olsson's super-clean beast. With the Audi being king of the performance wagons, it's only a matter of time before killer carbon fiber body kits become available.