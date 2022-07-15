Innovative Offshore Wind Project to Also Produce Green Hydrogen at Sea

A German energy giant is gearing up to demonstrate the feasibility of green hydrogen production at sea, with support from the EU Innovation Fund.
The EU Innovation Fund is meant to support disruptive technologies that are linked to renewable energy, energy storage, carbon capture, and other areas of interest for sustainable energy. It’s considered one of the world’s largest programs for innovative low-carbon technologies, which has recently selected 17 programs that will be awarded grants.
Two of these projects have one name in common – RWE, a German energy corporation that’s developing multiple offshore wind farm and hydrogen-related initiatives. The ones that were recently selected by the EU Innovation Fund are RWE’s FUREC project in the Netherlands, and the Nordsee Two project in Germany, in which RWE holds a 51% stake (the rest belongs to Northland Power from Canada).
Nordesee two is an offshore wind farm planned to operate off the German coast, but what makes it innovative is that it also aims to demonstrate that making green hydrogen at sea is not only possible but also efficient.
The future wind farm, located north of the island of Juist, will not only boast what RWE claims to be “the newest and most innovative wind turbines” but will also integrate an electrolyzer. The green hydrogen that would be obtained with the help of the electrolyzer could then be used to supply emergency power to the offshore substation but also to fuel vessels.
The Nordsee Two wind farm is set to boast a grid capacity of 433 MW, with each wind turbine providing a minimum of 15 MW, but further details on the green hydrogen production capacity aren’t yet available. This offshore wind farm that will also demonstrate the commercial feasibility of making green hydrogen at sea is estimated to start operating in 2026.
FUREC, RWE’s other project that will be funded by the EU, aims to replace the use of natural gas with hydrogen for the chemical industry with the help of two new plants in the Netherlands – one will turn waste into raw material pallets, and the second one will convert them into hydrogen.
